NVIDIA Aerial AI Radio Frameworks provide a package of AI enhancements to enable training and inference in the RAN. The framework tools—pyAerial, NVIDIA Aerial™ Data Lake and Sionna—span the research space from AI and machine learning (AI/ML) algorithm exploration, training, and inference to simulation and real-time implementation in a GPU-accelerated, over-the-air network testbed such as NVIDIA Aerial RAN CoLab Over-the-Air (ARC-OTA). Join the NVIDIA 6G Developer Program to access the tools and documentation.

Framework Tools

With Aerial Data Lake, capturing data in a real-time, over-the-air (OTA) testbed has never been easier. Then, pyAerial transforms an Aerial Data Lake database into training data tailored to your machine learning task. pyAerial is also a tool for verifying NVIDIA® TensorRT™ GPU-optimized inference engines from end to end. Sionna is an open-source library for 6G physical-layer research with native AI support.



All of the tools and libraries are available as source code, either as standalone (e.g. Sionna) or bundled with Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN (e.g. pyAerial) so can be customized to your specific requirements.