Profile Before Optimizing

Profiling allows you to pinpoint where optimization is critical and where small changes can have a big impact. Optimizing without first understanding where it is necessary may result in little to no performance gains.



NVIDIA Nsight™ Systems is a system-wide performance analysis tool that is simple to use and allows you to visualize CPU-GPU interaction, track GPU activity, and trace GPU workloads. Creating an application trace takes only a few minutes and provides all the insights you need to determine the optimization that promises the best return on investment.