VRWorks - VR SLI

Here are some of the main features of our VR SLI API. First, it enables GPU affinity masking: the ability to select which GPUs a set of draw calls will go to. With our API, you can do this with a simple API call that sets a bitmask of active GPUs. Then all draw calls you issue will be sent to those GPUs, until you change the mask again.

With this feature, if an engine already supports sequential stereo rendering, it’s very easy to enable dual-GPU support. All you have to do is add a few lines of code to set the mask to the first GPU before rendering the left eye, then set the mask to the second GPU before rendering the right eye. For things like shadow maps, or GPU physics simulations where the data will be used by both GPUs, you can set the mask to include both GPUs, and the draw calls will be broadcast to them. It really is that simple, and incredibly easy to integrate in an engine.By the way, all of this, not just two. So you can use affinity masking to explicitly control how work gets divided across 4 or 8 GPUs, as well.