VR Funhouse packed with GameWorks technology

Today NVIDIA released its first ever video game. VR Funhouse is a carnival of fun based on GPU accelerated simulation technology. Each of the seven minigames shows how the immersion of virtual reality can be increased through advanced rendering, haptic feedback and realistic physics. VR Funhouse is available on steam today.

VR Funhouse is built on top of Unreal Engine from Epic games. It demonstrates how many NVIDIA technologies can be used in VR. These API's are available for free to any developer who is a member of our developer program.

VRWorks Features

VR Funhouse takes advantage of advanced NVIDIA VRWorks graphics features to improve performance and maximize image quality:

VRWorks Multi-res Shading speeds up performance in VR Funhouse by intelligently rendering full detail only where your eyes can see it.

VR SLI enables two GPUs to work in parallel to render graphics, with one GPU rendering the right eye and one GPU rendering the left eye. Combined with a 3rd GPU for PhysX, VR Funhouse brings both amazing graphics and physics fun.

GameWorks Features

NVIDIA PhysX Destruction generates pervasive destruction that lets you see your impact on the environment.

NVIDIA FleX demonstrates realistic liquid when players blast a clown with goo.

NVIDIA Flow enables realistic, volumetric fire simulation when you light your arrow on fire and shoot it from your bow.

NVIDIA HairWorks simulates and renders realistic hair and fur.

Adam from Mythbusters trys VR Funhouse

NVIDIA GameWorks adds immersive and interactive effects never before seen in VR.

Recently Adam Savage from Tested and Mythbusters stopped by NVIDIA HQ to meet with Rev Lebaredian, Senior Director, GameWorks. As you can see they had a lot of fun playing the game.

Try GameWorks and VR Funhouse for yourself

Join the NVIDIA Developer Program to access the SDK's used to create VR Funhouse: Register Now

Get VR Funhouse today on Steam: Get It Now