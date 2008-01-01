A: First of all, it is important to note that the aggregate video encoding performance of GPUs is not solely defined by the raw number of NVENCs on the GPU silicon. As anyone familiar with video encoding will know, talking about video encoding performance without any reference to encoding quality is meaningless. For example, one can encode a video at blazing fast speed, without any regard to quality and claim extremely high performance, doubling the performance on GPUs with multiple NVENC engines. But such usage may not be of much use in practical situations. Therefore, it is important to think of encoding performance at a specific quality. NVIDIA encoding benchmarks use the bitrate savings compared with open source encoders x264 and x265's medium preset output, as a measure of the encoding quality. The performance vs. quality spectrum thus obtained is published for various generations of GPUs on Video Codec SDK web site. Most of the commonly used presets on Pascal have an equivalent preset in Turing with similar quality and 2x performance, thereby making it possible to get the same performance from both GPU generations, despite Turing GPUs having only 1 NVENC engine. This requires the application to choose appropriate encoding settings, depending upon the GPU in use. For low-latency presets and tuning, Turing NVENC provides equivalent settings to achieve higher performance per NVENC than Pascal NVENC for latency tolerant encoding. For latency-sensitive (low-latency) encoding, Turing NVENC does not provide 2x performance, but that's not needed because most of the low-latency scenarios are bottlenecked by the graphics/CUDA utilization and not NVENC utilization.

In short, despite the reduction of number of NVENCs from Pascal to Turing, one should be able to achieve equivalent encoding performance per GPU, in most practical use cases by adjusting the encoding settings to normalize the encoding quality.