FFmpeg is one of the most popular open-source multimedia manipulation tools with a library of plugins that can be applied to various parts of the audio and video processing pipelines and have achieved wide adoption across the world.

Video encoding, decoding and transcoding are some of the most popular applications of FFmpeg. Thanks to the support of the FFmpeg and libav community and contributions from NVIDIA engineers, both of these tools now support native NVIDIA GPU hardware accelerated video encoding and decoding through the integration of the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK.

Leveraging FFmpeg’s Audio codec, stream muxing, and RTP protocols, the FFmpeg’s integration of NVIDIA Video Codec SDK enables high performance hardware accelerated video pipelines.