Video Codec SDK Archive
Legacy versions of NVENC SDK and Video Codec SDK are available below. The older releases are subject to the license and terms and conditions linked, and by downloading any of these packages, you are agreeing to the specified terms.
- NVENC SDK 4.0: Windows , Linux (License)
- NVENC SDK 5.0: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 6.0: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 7.0: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 7.1: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 8.0: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 8.1: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 8.2: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 9.0: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 9.1: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 10.0: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 11.0: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 11.1: Windows & Linux (License)
- Video Codec SDK 12.0: Windows & Linux (License)
