CloudXR Frameworks (Client): For native ecosystem support for Apple platforms, there are two pathways to build apps to receive CloudXR streams. On visionOS, you can leverage the Foveated Streaming framework to stream high quality OpenXR applications. The endpoint streams high quality content only where necessary based on information about the approximate region where the person is looking, ensuring performance. On iOS or iPadOS, you can leverage StreamingSession.xcframework to stream an OpenXR experience to an iPhone or iPad. StreamingSession.xcframework has a similar API to FoveatedStreaming.framework on visionOS, allowing you to easily build cross-platform streaming applications.