NVIDIA OpenXR Streaming With CloudXR enables both existing and new OpenXR application developers to incorporate immersive XR streaming into their applications.

How OpenXR Streaming With CloudXR Works

OpenXR applications traditionally require local execution, creating hurdles for scaling and cross-device compatibility and forcing developers to maintain separate codebases and manage local deployments for updates. However, by leveraging OpenXR Streaming with CloudXR, developers can stream their XR applications to remote devices, eliminating the need for local deployment, accelerating updates, and reducing the security risk of managing local copies of potentially sensitive applications.