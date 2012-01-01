NVIDIA OpenXR Streaming With CloudXR
NVIDIA OpenXR Streaming With CloudXR enables both existing and new OpenXR application developers to incorporate immersive XR streaming into their applications.
How OpenXR Streaming With CloudXR Works
OpenXR applications traditionally require local execution, creating hurdles for scaling and cross-device compatibility and forcing developers to maintain separate codebases and manage local deployments for updates. However, by leveraging OpenXR Streaming with CloudXR, developers can stream their XR applications to remote devices, eliminating the need for local deployment, accelerating updates, and reducing the security risk of managing local copies of potentially sensitive applications.
CloudXR OpenXR Server Sample and Demo
This documentation and sample application demonstrates successful OpenXR application streaming utilizing the CloudXR Runtime.
CloudXR Documentation for Unreal Engine Developers
This documentation explains how Unreal Engine developers can incorporate custom data into their applications using the SDK.
CloudXR Documentation: Stream XR Applications to Local Devices
Get started learning more about how to integrate the CloudXR SDK into your applications.
Get Started With OpenXR Streaming With CloudXR
Visit our documentation page to learn how to get CloudXR.
More Resources
Get started with OpenXR Streaming With CloudXR today