NVIDIA and Apple have built a high-performance "bridge" that natively enables NVIDIA CloudXR 6.0 experiences on visionOS, iOS, and iPadOS. This solution enables developers and users to stream the world’s most graphically demanding games, simulations, and professional 3D applications—powered by NVIDIA RTX™ —directly to Apple devices from a local workstation or the cloud. For Apple Vision Pro, this integration leverages privacy-preserving dynamic foveated streaming— prioritizing the transmission of pixels based on the approximate region where the user is looking—to deliver uncompromised 4K resolution and ultra-low latency while ensuring that sensitive gaze data remains strictly protected at the streaming level.

How CloudXR for Apple Platforms Works

NVIDIA CloudXR™ for Apple Platforms is NVIDIA’s Swift framework for building native client apps on Apple devices that stream spatial experiences from OpenXR-compatible server applications (built with CloudXR Runtime). The framework uses a low-latency stream protocol and provides a modern SwiftUI-based API for integrating spatial streaming into your visionOS, iOS, and iPadOS applications.



Two frameworks enable this capability: (1) Standalone CloudXRKit SDK and (2a) FoveatedStreaming or (2b) StreamingSession framework





CloudXRKit: NVIDIA's standalone SDK for streaming spatial content. The framework is bundled directly with your application. You ship CloudXRKit as part of your app binary, giving you full control over the framework version and features.

FoveatedStreaming (visionOS): Apple's session-based API for establishing connections from Apple Vision Pro to local and cloud streaming endpoints that wraps CloudXRKit technology within visionOS. It enables dynamic foveated streaming to Apple Vision Pro in a secure, privacy-preserving manner, allowing users to perceive a high-fidelity spatial experience while reducing GPU and network costs. See Apple Developer website for more detailed information.



StreamingSession.xcframework (iOS, iPadOS): Apple’s framework to stream an OpenXR experience to an iPhone or iPad. StreamingSession.xcframework has an API similar to that of FoveatedStreaming.framework on visionOS, making it easy to build cross-platform streaming applications.



NVIDIA CloudXR for Apple Platforms delivers real-time, server-rendered spatial content to Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, or iPad. An OpenXR application on the server uses the NVIDIA CloudXR Runtime to render, capture, encode, and transmit compressed video, depth, alpha data, and spatial audio. The client application, using the CloudXR Framework, receives, hardware-decodes, and displays the stream. Concurrently, the client captures and sends back head pose and controller input—and, for visionOS specifically, additionally hand tracking and the approximate focus area of the user—completing a low-latency feedback loop for the OpenXR application to render the subsequent frame correctly.

When leveraging FoveatedStreaming on visionOS, developers and users benefit from the same core streaming, with dynamic foveated streaming support using a secure, layered architecture. The OpenXR application uses Stream Manager for orchestration and coordinates with the NVIDIA CloudXR Runtime for frame capture, encoding, and transmission. On the client, the application uses Apple's Swift FoveatedStreaming framework, which interfaces with a visionOS system service for the streaming and, in turn, communicates with the embedded NVIDIA Client Framework.



This architecture is intentionally designed to protect user privacy. To enable high-quality streaming, your Vision Pro also shares with the host the approximate location inside Vision Pro where your eyes are looking. This ensures that the content you see is rendered at a higher resolution where you’re looking, while the peripheral content is shown with less detail. Information about where you’re looking isn’t shared with the visionOS app you’re using or the application on the host. This data is intended to be used by the CloudXR Runtime only for the duration required to send the content. See the Apple Developer website for more details.