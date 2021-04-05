1. PC latency (PCL) in the Reflex Test Utility is higher than zero.

i. This means that some of the markers were not integrated correctly.

2. Reflex Test Utility Report has “PASSED” with Reflex on.

i. Indicates that Reflex worked correctly in ”on” or low-latency mode. Input latency should have gone down by at least 20%.

ii. Visualize marker placement in NSight Systems to help aid in debugging, including seeing the sim marker moving to JIT when Reflex is enabled vs. disabled.

3. Reflex does not significantly impact fps (more than 4%) when Reflex is on (On + Boost is expected to have some fps hit in exchange for the lowest latency).

i. Indicates your application might have a pacing mechanism blocking frame submission in addition to Reflex. Please ensure these waits are disabled when using Reflex.

4. Reflex Test Utility Report has “PASSED” with Reflex “On + Boost.”

Indicates that Reflex worked correctly in On + Boost or Low Latency + Boost mode. Input latency should have gone down by at least 20%.

5. Reflex markers are always sent regardless of Reflex Low Latency mode state.

i. In the absence of this, no PCL info will be given when Reflex is off (hence, it will be harder to compare latency savings from enabling Reflex). Do not disable Reflex when the feature is switched off in the UI. Instead, be sure to set Reflex to “Off” mode.

6. Reflex Flash Indicator appears when the left mouse button is pressed.

i. Flash Indicator + LDAT is the gold standard for measuring input latency. In the absence of the flash indicator, you’d have to rely on FrameView and other software methods only (which would not account for input latency of the mouse or the display latency of the monitor).

7. Reflex UI settings are following the UI guidelines.

i. Make operation intuitive and uniform for end users.

8. PCL is not 0.0 on other IHV hardware.

i. PCL, like fps, is a key metric for measuring the behavior or performance of an application. Allowing this metric to be reported across all GPU vendors or models allows all gamers to get accurate quantifiable data about their gaming experience.

9. Reflex UI settings are disabled or unavailable on other IHV hardware.

i. Reflex Low Latency Mode and Boost mode are only supported on NVIDIA GPUs. They will act as no-ops on other IHV hardware. Avoid confusing end users by disabling the UI in unsupported cases.

ii. Reflex plugin must be enabled on all GPU vendors. Only the low latency mode is exclusive to GeForce GPUs.

