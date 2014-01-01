PhysX SDK For Game Development

PhysX has been used in over 500 games, and with many more currently in development across all major gaming platforms, the PhysX SDK is a favorite with hundreds of game studios and publishers around the world. The popularity of PhysX does not stop there. Because the PhysX SDK can be used freely for both non-commercial and commercial applications on Windows, Linux, OSX, Adroid and iOS, with no license fees or royalties, the PhysX SDK has been downloaded by tens of thousands of enthusiasts worldwide, including:

professional and indie game developers

students and instructors from grade school through graduate school

industrial simulation specialists

commercial game engine developers

producers of middleware and digital content creation tools.