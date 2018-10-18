OpenACC Courses

Join HPC industry’s OpenACC experts for free online courses. These courses are comprised of instructor-led classes that include interactive lectures, hands-on exercises, and office hours with the instructors. You’ll learn everything you need to start accelerating your code with OpenACC on GPUs and CPUs. The courses cover introduction on how to parallelize, profile and optimize your code, as well as manage data movements and utilize multiple GPUs.

Register below for our new course organized by NVIDIA, OpenACC.org, Amazon Web Services, and Linux Academy.

Upcoming Courses

Date Topic Region Registration October 18, 2018 Introduction to OpenACC Worldwide Register Now

Date Topic Region Course Link October, 2016 Introduction to OpenACC Worldwide Watch Now May, 2016 Advanced OpenACC Worldwide Watch Now Oct/Nov, 2015 OpenACC Overview Worldwide Watch Now

The hands-on lab exercises for each class will be available for FREE at https://developer.nvidia.com/hands-on-labs-signup with OPENACC18 promo code.

Please send your questions to openacc@nvidia.com.