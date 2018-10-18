OpenACC Courses
Join HPC industry’s OpenACC experts for free online courses. These courses are comprised of instructor-led classes that include interactive lectures, hands-on exercises, and office hours with the instructors. You’ll learn everything you need to start accelerating your code with OpenACC on GPUs and CPUs. The courses cover introduction on how to parallelize, profile and optimize your code, as well as manage data movements and utilize multiple GPUs.
Register below for our new course organized by NVIDIA, OpenACC.org, Amazon Web Services, and Linux Academy.
|Date
|Topic
|Region
|Registration
|October 18, 2018
|Introduction to OpenACC
|Worldwide
|Register Now
|Date
|Topic
|Region
|Course Link
|October, 2016
|Introduction to OpenACC
|Worldwide
|Watch Now
|May, 2016
|Advanced OpenACC
|Worldwide
|Watch Now
|Oct/Nov, 2015
|OpenACC Overview
|Worldwide
|Watch Now
The hands-on lab exercises for each class will be available for FREE at https://developer.nvidia.com/hands-on-labs-signup with OPENACC18 promo code.
Please send your questions to openacc@nvidia.com.