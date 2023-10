OpenACC Overview Course

This course is comprised of four instructor-led classes that include interactive lectures, hands-on exercises, and office hours with the instructors. You’ll learn everything you need to start accelerating your code with OpenACC on GPUs and x86 CPUs. The course will cover introduction on how to parallelize, profile and optimize your code, as well as manage data movements and utilize multiple GPUs.

While these course does not assume any previous experience with OpenACC directives or GPU programming in general, programming experience with C or FORTRAN is desirable.

The hands-on lab exercises for each class will be available for FREE at Lab Sign with OPENACC promo code

Course recorded Fall 2015.

Class #1 - Introduction to OpenACC on x86 CPU and GPU (1 hour including Q&A)

Hands-on labs: (C/C++ or Fortran) Recording Download / Stream, Slides,Q&A Office Hours for Class #1 (1 hour of Q&A)

Recording Download / Stream, Slides, Q&A Class #2 - Profiling and Parallelizing with the OpenACC Toolkit (1 hour including Q&A)

Hands-on labs: C/C++, Recording Download, Slides Office Hours for Class #2 (1 hour of Q&A)

Recording Download , Slides, Q&A Class #3 - Expressing Data Locality and Optimizations with OpenACC (1 hour including Q&A)

Hands-on labs: C/C++ / Source Code , Recording Download, Slides Office Hours for Class #3 (1 hour of Q&A)

Recording Download , Slides, Q&A Class #4 - Advanced OpenACC Techniques: Interoperability, MPI, and Pipelining (1 hour including Q&A)

Hands-on labs: (Multi-GPU or Pipelining), Recording Download, Slides,Q&A Office Hours for Class #4 (1 hour of Q&A)

Recording Download , Slides

openacc@nvidia.com