Introduction to OpenACC Online Course

Join us for the free Introduction to OpenACC course this month, October, 2016. The course is comprised of three instructor-led classes that include interactive lectures with dedicated Q&A sections and hands-on exercises. You’ll learn everything you need to start accelerating your code with OpenACC on GPUs and CPUs. The course will cover introduction on how to analyze and parallelize your code, as well as perform optimizations like managing data movements and utilizing multiple GPUs.

You will receive a certificate upon completion of the course and have a chance to win a Titan X GPU or one of two OpenACC books.*

While these course does not assume any previous experience with OpenACC directives or GPU programming in general, programming experience with C or FORTRAN is desirable.

The hands-on lab exercises for each class will be available for FREE at Lab Sign with OPENACC promo code.

Date Topic October 26, 9AM PST Class #1 - Analyzing and Parallelizing with OpenACC (1 hour lecture and 30 minutes Q&A)

Recording: Download, Slides, Q&A November 2, 9AM PST Class #2 - OpenACC Optimizations (1 hour lecture and 30 minutes Q&A)

Recording: Download, Slides, Q&A November 9, 9AM PST Class #3 - Advanced OpenACC (1 hour lecture and 30 minutes Q&A)

Recording: Download, Slides

See all the OpenACC hands-on-labs available.

Please send your questions to openacc@nvidia.com.

* Only students attended a live course and completed certification will be eligible to win a Titan X GPU or one of two OpenACC Books. For details read the official rules.