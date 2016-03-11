OpenACC Courses - India

You will learn everything you need to start accelerating your code with OpenACC on GPUs. The course will cover an introduction on how to parallelize your code and express this using OpenACC Directives. You will also learn how to use advanced tools for profiling/optimizing your parallelized code.

COURSE IS OVER - RECORDINGS COMING SOON

This free introductionary course to OpenACC programming will be hosted by Indian parallel computing engineers, comprises of instructor-led classes and office hours sessions with the course instructors answering your questions live.

While this course does not assume any previous experience with OpenACC directives or GPU programming in general, some programming experience with C is highly desirable.

OpenACC is a directives-based approach which provides a simple yet powerful way to accelerate your code. With OpenACC the same code can run on multicore CPUs and GPUs.

Course Schedule