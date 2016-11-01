VRWorks Support for Unity Now Available

Continuing our joint effort to deliver amazing VR experiences, game development platform Unity today released 2017.1.0 Beta 2 which enables support for our VRWorks technology.

To speed efforts like these, earlier this year we promised to make adding VRWorks technologies to titles created with Unity a snap by integrating support for VRWorks into the platform. Now — with Unity’s 2017.1.0 Beta 2 release — that promise has come to fruition.

We have been working with many VR developers using Unity to deliver proof of concept and we expect VRWorks to be widely adopted by the VR developers community.

Download the VRWorks plugin from the Unity Asset Store, which is linked from:

NVIDIA VRWorks delivers a new level of VR presence and immersion on GPUs that use our Pascal architecture. Unity now includes plug-ins for the following NVIDIA VRWorks technologies:

Multi-Res Shading – renders each part of an image at a resolution that better matches the pixel density of the warped image. Multi-Res Shading uses Maxwell’s multi-projection architecture to render multiple scaled viewports in a single pass, delivering substantial performance improvements.

VR SLI – provides increased performance for virtual reality apps where multiple GPUs can be assigned a specific eye to dramatically accelerate stereo rendering. With the GPU affinity application programming interface, VR SLI allows scaling for systems with more than two GPUs.

Lens Matched Shading – uses the new Simultaneous Multi-Projection architecture of Pascal-based GPUs to provide substantial pixel shading performance improvements. The feature improves on Multi-res Shading by rendering to a surface that more closely approximates the lens corrected image that is output to the headset display. This avoids the performance cost of rendering many pixels that are discarded during the VR lens warp post-process. * Feature not available in Beta2 but will be in an upcoming beta release.

Single Pass Stereo – uses the new Simultaneous Multi-Projection architecture of NVIDIA Pascal-based GPUs to draw geometry once, then simultaneously project both right-eye and left-eye views of the geometry. This lets developers effectively double the geometry in VR applications, increasing the richness and detail of their virtual world. * Feature not available in Beta2 but will be in an upcoming beta release.

Unity is an end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games, movies or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Giving developers using Unity an easy way to tap into those features is a critical step in pushing VR forward.