VRWorks - Single Pass Stereo

Traditionally, VR applications have to draw geometry twice -- once for the left eye, and once for the right eye. This essentially doubles the processing required from non VR applications. Hardware: Compatible with: Pascal based GPUs. (GeForce GTX 1060 series and Quadro P4000 and higher) Software: Compatible with the following APIs: DX11, DX12 (Coming Soon), OpenGL. Integrated with Unreal Engine and Unity

Single Pass Stereo uses the new Simultaneous Multi-Projection architecture of NVIDIA Pascal-based GPUs to draw geometry only once, then simultaneously project both right-eye and left-eye views of the geometry.

This allows developers to almost double the geometric complexity of VR applications, increasing the richness and detail of their virtual world.

