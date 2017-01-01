NVIDIA VRWorks and Unity
Key components of VRWorks are now available as a plugin in Unity 2017.4.1 (or newer) to provide developers an easy path to taking advantage of the SDK in their games and VR experiences.
Improving Your Applications with VRWorks and Ansel
presented by: Bojan Skaljak at Unity's 2017 Vision Summit