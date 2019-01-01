NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 11.1 - Developer Tools for macOS
NVIDIA® CUDA Toolkit 11.1 no longer supports development or running applications on macOS. While there are no tools which use macOS as a target environment, NVIDIA is making macOS host versions of these tools that you can launch profiling and debugging sessions on supported target platforms.
You may download all these tools here. Note that the Nsight tools provide the ability to download these macOS host versions on their respective product pages.
Please visit each tool's overview page for more information about the tool and its supported target platforms.
The macOS host tools provided are:
- Nsight Systems - a system profiler and timeline trace tool supporting Pascal and newer GPUs
- Nsight Compute - a CUDA kernel profiler supporting Volta and new GPUs
- Visual Profiler - a CUDA kernel and system profiler and timeline trace tool supporting older GPUs (see installation instructions, below)
- cuda-gdb - a GPU and CPU CUDA application debugger (see installation instructions, below)
Revision History
Instructions for installing cuda-gdb on the macOS
- This tar archive holds the distribution of the CUDA 11.1 cuda-gdb debugger front-end for macOS.
Native macOS debugging is not supported in this release. Remote debugging from a macOS host to other CUDA enabled targets, however, is supported.
Supported Mac platforms: macOS 10.13
- To install:
- Create an installation directory
INSTALL_DIR=$HOME/cuda-gdb-darwin-11.1
mkdir $INSTALL_DIR
cd $INSTALL_DIR
-
Download the cuda-gdb-darwin-1.1.69.tar.gz tar archive into
$INSTALL_DIRabove
- Unpack the tar archive
tar fxvz cuda-cuda-gdb-darwin-1.1.69.tar.gz
- Add the bin directory to your path
PATH=$INSTALL_DIR/bin:$PATH
- Run cuda-gdb --version to confirm you're picking up the correct binaries
cuda-gdb --version
You should see the following output:
-
NVIDIA (R) CUDA Debugger
11.1 release
Portions Copyright (C) 2007-2020 NVIDIA Corporation
GNU gdb (GDB) 8.3.1
Copyright (C) 2019 Free Software Foundation, Inc.
License GPLv3+: GNU GPL version 3 or later
This is free software: you are free to change and redistribute it.
There is NO WARRANTY, to the extent permitted by law.
- https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-gdb/index.html#remote-debugging
Instructions for installing Visual Profiler on the macOS
- Native macOS profiling is not supported in this release. Remote profiling from a macOS host to other CUDA enabled targets, however, is supported.
Supported Mac platforms: macOS 10.13
- Steps to install:
- Double click .dmg file to mount it and access it in finder.
- Drag nvvp folder and drop it to any location you want (say <nvvp_mac>).
Directory Structure:
-
|--nvvp
|--bin/
|--lib64/
|--libnvvp/
- Download and install the required version of JDK.
(Refer to the Notes about JRE Requirements when using Visual Profiler on the macOS section, below)
- Steps to run:
- Open terminal.
- Change to the bin folder
> cd <nvvp_mac>/nvvp/bin
- Run nvvp script file in command line
> ./nvvp -vm <path_to_java>
-
For example:
> ./nvvp -vm /Library/Java/JavaVirtualMachines/zulu-8.jdk/Contents/Home/jre/bin/java
-
Summary of supported features:
- Remote profiling
- Import nvprof output files
-
Refer the "Visual Profiler" section in the "Profiler User's Guide"
for more information:
Notes about JRE Requirements when using Visual Profiler on the macOS
- OpenJDK provides an open-source (and standards compliant) implementation of a Java compliant JVM.
Binaries are provided by various vendors such as Oracle, Azul Systems (Zulu), Amazon, Red Hat, IBM, etc.
-
Visual Profiler needs to use an older version of Java, specifically JRE update 151, to work correctly.
This is currently not offered by Oracle JDK but is provided by Azul Systems (Zulu).
-
The Bazel Build project also uses the Zulu builds of OpenJDK.
- Download JDK 8.0.144 to get JRE update 151:
- Azul Download Site
- Bazel Mirror Download Site
- Download version: Zulu 8.23.0.3 (build 1.8.0_144-b01 .zip