High Speed Data Compression Using NVIDIA GPUs

The nvCOMP library provides fast lossless data compression and decompression using a GPU. It features generic compression interfaces to enable developers to use high-performance GPU compressors in their applications.

nvCOMP Key Features

  • Compression Algorithms
    • LZ4: General-purpose no-entropy byte-level compressor well-suited for a wide range of datasets.
    • Snappy: Similar to LZ4, this byte-level compressor is a popular existing format used for tabular data.
    • GDeflate: A new compression format that closely matches the DEFLATE format and allows more efficient GPU decompression.
    • Deflate: Huffman + LZ77, Provided for compatibility with existing Deflate-compressed datasets./li>
    • zStandard: Huffman + LZ77 + ANS, popular compression format developed by Meta.
  • NVIDIA-optimized Compression Formats (use nvCOMP to compress/decompress)
    • Cascaded: Novel high-throughput compressor ideal for analytical or structured/tabular data.
    • Bitcomp: Proprietary compressor designed for efficient GPU compression in Scientific Computing applications.
    • ANS: Proprietary entropy encoder based on asymmetric numeral systems (ANS)

For additional information, please see our technical blogs and presentations:

Also feel free to gather your own results by running the benchmarks from the nvCOMP GitHub page.