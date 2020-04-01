NVCOMP
High Speed Data Compression Using NVIDIA GPUs
The nvCOMP library provides fast lossless data compression and decompression using a GPU. It features generic compression interfaces to enable developers to use high-performance GPU compressors in their applications.
nvCOMP Key Features
Compression Algorithms
- LZ4: General-purpose no-entropy byte-level compressor well-suited for a wide range of datasets.
- Snappy: Similar to LZ4, this byte-level compressor is a popular existing format used for tabular data.
- GDeflate: A new compression format that closely matches the DEFLATE format and allows more efficient GPU decompression.
- Deflate: Huffman + LZ77, Provided for compatibility with existing Deflate-compressed datasets.
- zStandard: Huffman + LZ77 + ANS, popular compression format developed by Meta.
NVIDIA-optimized Compression Formats (use nvCOMP to compress/decompress)
- Cascaded: Novel high-throughput compressor ideal for analytical or structured/tabular data.
- Bitcomp: Proprietary compressor designed for efficient GPU compression in Scientific Computing applications.
- ANS: Proprietary entropy encoder based on asymmetric numeral systems (ANS)
nvCOMP Performance
For additional information, please see our technical blogs and presentations:
- Accelerating Lossless GPU Compression with New Flexible Interfaces in NVIDIA nvCOMP
- Optimizing Data Transfer Using Lossless Compression with nvCOMP
- Optimizing Lossless Compression algorithms on the GPU
Also feel free to gather your own results by running the benchmarks from the nvCOMP GitHub page.