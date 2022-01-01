Download NVIDIA Nsight Systems

Supported Platforms

Nsight Systems is distributed through multiple packages. Pick a “Profiling Target” column and learn what hosts may be used to profile (local or remote) as well as view reports. The links will bring you to a section to learn more about the appropriate set of packages, documentation, and download. Proceed as well to “System Requirements” to learn more about platform compatibility.


Profiling Target
Linux Workstations & Servers Windows Workstations & Gaming PCs Jetson & IGX DRIVE
From Host
Windows Remote GUI*
Report Viewer**		 Local CLI & GUI Remote GUI*
Report Viewer**		 N/A N/A
Mac Remote GUI*
Report Viewer**		 Remote GUI
Report Viewer**		 N/A N/A
Linux Local CLI & GUI Remote GUI*
Report Viewer** 		Remote GUI
Report Viewer** 		Remote GUI Report Viewer*** Remote GUI Report Viewer***
Jetson N/A N/A Local CLI & GUI Report Viewer*** N/A
DRIVE N/A N/A N/A Local CLI
Links Learn More & Download Learn More & Download Learn More & Download Learn More & Download

* For x86-64 targets only or opening report collected from a CLI

** Only for reports collected from Windows or Linux PCs & servers of equal or lesser versions

*** Only for reports collected from Jetson or DRIVEOS of equal or lesser versions






System Requirements

Nsight Systems is compatible on Windows workstations and PCs, Linux workstations and servers, as well as Jetson and NVIDIA DRIVE Autonomous Machines. Learn about the system requirements and support for your development platform below.

Windows Workstations and Gaming PCs
Linux Workstations and Servers
Jetson and Drive Autonomous Machines
Operating Systems Windows 10 or newer Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04 and 22.04*
CentOS 7+*
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7+* 		Jetson Linux
DRIVE OS
Target Hardware GPU: Pascal or newer
CPU: x86-64 processors		 GPU: Pascal or newer
CPU: x86-64 processors**, Arm, PowerPC 		NVIDIA IGX, Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1, DRIVE AGX Orin, DRIVE AGX Pegasus, DRIVE AGX Xavier, DRIVE PX Parker AutoChauffeur, DRIVE PX Parker AutoCruise
Target Software 64-bit applications only
CUDA 10.0+ for CUDA trace
Driver 418 or newer***		 64-bit applications only
CUDA 10.0+ for CUDA trace
Driver 418 or newer***
Local Profiling CLI & GUI CLI & GUI CLI (all platforms), GUI (Jetson Linux only)
Remote Profiling
From Platforms		 Windows 10+
Windows 10+
macOS 10.15.7+*
Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04 and 22.04		 Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04
Link Learn More & Download Learn More & Download Jetson
DRIVE

* For older OS versions, please use Nsight Systems 2020.3
** Intel Haswell architecture or newer is required for LBR sampling backtrace
*** Driver 535 and newer improves GPU profiling stability. Please use the latest driver for the best results. Download here.





Windows & Linux Servers, Workstations, and Gaming PCs: Download Nsight Systems 2023.3

These packages and documents are for local and remote profiling of Windows & Linux Servers, Workstations, and Gaming PCs. Profiling is supported on the following target architectures: x86-64 & Arm-SBSA. See “Supported Platforms” for specifics about combinations of local, remote, and mixed-OS compatibilities.


NOTE1: Apple macOS is only supported as a remote profiling host only for these devices, and report viewer.


NOTE2: NVIDIA Tegra-based devices such as Jetson, DRIVE & IGX are only supported through the variants of Nsight Systems provided through their respective SDK. See “Supported Platforms” for more details. These packages are not guaranteed to be a compatible viewer for reports generated on those platforms.



Download     Documentation




Jetson & IGX Devices: Download Nsight Systems 2022.5

Nsight Systems is bundled as part of the Jetson development suite in the JetPack SDK.


Learn more.

Continue to JetPack SDK     Documentation




DRIVE Devices: Download Nsight Systems 2022.5

Nsight Systems is bundled as part of DRIVE OS for development and deployment on DRIVE AGX-based autonomous vehicles.



Continue to DRIVE     Documentation




Apple macOS

This platform is only supported for remote profiling of Linux laptops, desktops, workstations, and servers.


View requirements matrix and supported platforms.



Download for macOS Host     Documentation




Release Notes



2023.3

  • System-wide Direct3D 12 API trace
  • Resource migration trace on Windows
  • NIC metrics profiling from GUI
  • UX and performance improvements

2023.2 - Announcement Post

  • Python sampling
  • NIC and Switch metrics sampling
  • Multi-report analysis
  • View multiple reports on GUI with merged timelines
  • Support for Opacity Micromaps on Vulkan
  • UX and performance improvements


2023.1

  • UX and performance improvements

2022.5

  • Preview of InfiniBand Switch Metrics sampling
  • UX and performance improvements

2022.4 - Announcement Post

  • NVIDIA Ada Architecture support
  • NVIDIA Hopper Architecture support
  • UX and performance improvements

2022.3 - Announcement Post

  • Vulkan video extension
  • Vulkan graphics pipeline library extension
  • Improved Linux performance counters
  • UX and performance improvements

2022.2 - Announcement Post

  • NVIDIA NIC Ethernet metrics sampling
  • Vulkan memory operations and warnings
  • Vulkan graphics pipeline library
  • Multi-report view enhancements

2022.1 - Announcement Post

  • Vulkan 1.3 support
  • System-wide CPU backtrace sampling and CPU context switch tracing on Linux
  • NVIDIA NIC metrics sampling improvements
  • MPI trace improvements
  • Improvements for remote profiling over SSH




Feature Table

Feature Linux Workstations and Servers Windows Workstations and Gaming PCs Jetson Autonomous Machines DRIVE Autonomous Vehicles
View system-wide application behavior across CPUs and GPUs
CPU cores utilization, process, & thread activities yes yes yes yes
CPU thread periodic sampling backtraces yes* no yes yes
CPU thread blocked state backtraces yes** yes yes yes
CPU performance counter sampling no no yes yes
GPU workload trace yes yes yes yes
GPU context switch trace no no yes yes
SOC hypervisor trace - - - yes
SOC memory bandwidth sampling - - yes yes
SOC Accelerators trace - - Xavier Xavier
OS Event Trace ftrace ETW ftrace ftrace
Investigate CPU-GPU interactions and bubbles
User annotations API trace

NVIDIA Tools Extension API (NVTX) 		yes yes yes yes
CUDA API yes yes yes yes
CUDA libraries trace (cuBLAS, cuDNN & TensorRT) yes no yes yes
OpenGL API trace yes yes yes yes
Vulkan API trace yes yes no no
Direct3D12, Direct3D11, DXR, & PIX APIs - yes - -
OptiX 7.1+ 7.1+ - -
Bidirectional correlation of API and GPU workload yes yes yes yes
Identify GPU idle and sparse usage yes yes yes yes
Multi-GPU Graphics trace - Direct3D12 - -
Ready for big data
Fast GUI capable of visualizing in excess of 10 million events on laptops yes yes yes yes
Additional command line collection tool yes no no no
NV-Docker container support yes - - -
NVIDIA GPU Cloud support yes - - -
Minimum user privilege level user administrator root root

* On Intel Haswell and newer CPU architecture
** Only with OS runtime trace enabled. Some syscalls such as handcrafted assembly may be missed. Backtraces may only appear if time threasholds are exceeded.





Archives

Access older versions of Nsight Systems in the Gameworks Download Center.
View older version release notes in the Nsight System’s documentation archive.





Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report support issues, please use the Developer Forums .