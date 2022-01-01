Download NVIDIA Nsight Systems

Supported Platforms

Nsight Systems is distributed through multiple packages. Pick a “Profiling Target” column and learn what hosts may be used to profile (local or remote) as well as view reports. The links will bring you to a section to learn more about the appropriate set of packages, documentation, and download. Proceed as well to “System Requirements” to learn more about platform compatibility.

* For x86-64 targets only or opening report collected from a CLI

** Only for reports collected from Windows or Linux PCs & servers of equal or lesser versions

*** Only for reports collected from Jetson or DRIVEOS of equal or lesser versions

System Requirements

Nsight Systems is compatible on Windows workstations and PCs, Linux workstations and servers, as well as Jetson and NVIDIA DRIVE Autonomous Machines. Learn about the system requirements and support for your development platform below.

Windows Workstations and Gaming PCs Linux Workstations and Servers Jetson and Drive Autonomous Machines Operating Systems Windows 10 or newer Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04 and 22.04*

CentOS 7+*

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7+* Jetson Linux

DRIVE OS Target Hardware GPU: Pascal or newer

CPU: x86-64 processors GPU: Pascal or newer

CPU: x86-64 processors**, Arm, PowerPC NVIDIA IGX, Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1, DRIVE AGX Orin, DRIVE AGX Pegasus, DRIVE AGX Xavier, DRIVE PX Parker AutoChauffeur, DRIVE PX Parker AutoCruise Target Software 64-bit applications only

CUDA 10.0+ for CUDA trace

Driver 418 or newer*** 64-bit applications only

CUDA 10.0+ for CUDA trace

Driver 418 or newer*** Local Profiling CLI & GUI CLI & GUI CLI (all platforms), GUI (Jetson Linux only) Remote Profiling

From Platforms Windows 10+

Windows 10+

macOS 10.15.7+*

Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04 and 22.04 Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04 Link Learn More & Download Learn More & Download Jetson

DRIVE

* For older OS versions, please use Nsight Systems 2020.3

** Intel Haswell architecture or newer is required for LBR sampling backtrace

*** Driver 535 and newer improves GPU profiling stability. Please use the latest driver for the best results. Download here.

Windows & Linux Servers, Workstations, and Gaming PCs: Download Nsight Systems 2023.3

These packages and documents are for local and remote profiling of Windows & Linux Servers, Workstations, and Gaming PCs. Profiling is supported on the following target architectures: x86-64 & Arm-SBSA. See “Supported Platforms” for specifics about combinations of local, remote, and mixed-OS compatibilities.

NOTE1: Apple macOS is only supported as a remote profiling host only for these devices, and report viewer.

NOTE2: NVIDIA Tegra-based devices such as Jetson, DRIVE & IGX are only supported through the variants of Nsight Systems provided through their respective SDK. See “Supported Platforms” for more details. These packages are not guaranteed to be a compatible viewer for reports generated on those platforms.

Jetson & IGX Devices: Download Nsight Systems 2022.5

Nsight Systems is bundled as part of the Jetson development suite in the JetPack SDK.

DRIVE Devices: Download Nsight Systems 2022.5

Nsight Systems is bundled as part of DRIVE OS for development and deployment on DRIVE AGX-based autonomous vehicles.

Apple macOS

This platform is only supported for remote profiling of Linux laptops, desktops, workstations, and servers.

View requirements matrix and supported platforms.

Release Notes

2023.3

System-wide Direct3D 12 API trace

System-wide Direct3D 12 API trace Resource migration trace on Windows

Resource migration trace on Windows NIC metrics profiling from GUI

NIC metrics profiling from GUI UX and performance improvements

2023.2 - Announcement Post

Python sampling

Python sampling NIC and Switch metrics sampling

NIC and Switch metrics sampling Multi-report analysis

Multi-report analysis View multiple reports on GUI with merged timelines

View multiple reports on GUI with merged timelines Support for Opacity Micromaps on Vulkan

Support for Opacity Micromaps on Vulkan UX and performance improvements

2023.1

UX and performance improvements

2022.5

Preview of InfiniBand Switch Metrics sampling

Preview of InfiniBand Switch Metrics sampling UX and performance improvements

2022.4 - Announcement Post

NVIDIA Ada Architecture support

NVIDIA Ada Architecture support NVIDIA Hopper Architecture support

NVIDIA Hopper Architecture support UX and performance improvements

2022.3 - Announcement Post

Vulkan video extension

Vulkan video extension Vulkan graphics pipeline library extension

Vulkan graphics pipeline library extension Improved Linux performance counters

Improved Linux performance counters UX and performance improvements

2022.2 - Announcement Post

NVIDIA NIC Ethernet metrics sampling

NVIDIA NIC Ethernet metrics sampling Vulkan memory operations and warnings

Vulkan memory operations and warnings Vulkan graphics pipeline library

Vulkan graphics pipeline library Multi-report view enhancements

2022.1 - Announcement Post

Vulkan 1.3 support

Vulkan 1.3 support System-wide CPU backtrace sampling and CPU context switch tracing on Linux

System-wide CPU backtrace sampling and CPU context switch tracing on Linux NVIDIA NIC metrics sampling improvements

NVIDIA NIC metrics sampling improvements MPI trace improvements

MPI trace improvements Improvements for remote profiling over SSH

Feature Table

Feature Linux Workstations and Servers Windows Workstations and Gaming PCs Jetson Autonomous Machines DRIVE Autonomous Vehicles View system-wide application behavior across CPUs and GPUs CPU cores utilization, process, & thread activities yes yes yes yes CPU thread periodic sampling backtraces yes* no yes yes CPU thread blocked state backtraces yes** yes yes yes CPU performance counter sampling no no yes yes GPU workload trace yes yes yes yes GPU context switch trace no no yes yes SOC hypervisor trace - - - yes SOC memory bandwidth sampling - - yes yes SOC Accelerators trace - - Xavier Xavier OS Event Trace ftrace ETW ftrace ftrace Investigate CPU-GPU interactions and bubbles User annotations API trace



NVIDIA Tools Extension API (NVTX) yes yes yes yes CUDA API yes yes yes yes CUDA libraries trace (cuBLAS, cuDNN & TensorRT) yes no yes yes OpenGL API trace yes yes yes yes Vulkan API trace yes yes no no Direct3D12, Direct3D11, DXR, & PIX APIs - yes - - OptiX 7.1+ 7.1+ - - Bidirectional correlation of API and GPU workload yes yes yes yes Identify GPU idle and sparse usage yes yes yes yes Multi-GPU Graphics trace - Direct3D12 - - Ready for big data Fast GUI capable of visualizing in excess of 10 million events on laptops yes yes yes yes Additional command line collection tool yes no no no NV-Docker container support yes - - - NVIDIA GPU Cloud support yes - - - Minimum user privilege level user administrator root root

* On Intel Haswell and newer CPU architecture

** Only with OS runtime trace enabled. Some syscalls such as handcrafted assembly may be missed. Backtraces may only appear if time threasholds are exceeded.

Resources

Nsight Systems Documentation

You can also learn about installing & using the NVIDIA Tools Extension API (NVTX) here.

Tutorial Sessions

Profiling GPU Applications with Nsight Systems This webinar gives an overview of NVIDIA's Nsight profiling tools. It explores how to analyze and optimize the performance of GPU-accelerated applications. Watch Fundamentals of Ray Tracing Development using Nsight Graphics and Nsight Systems Learn how to utilize Nsight Graphics and Nsight Systems to profile and optimize 3D Applications that are using Ray Tracing. Watch

Optimizing at Scale: Investigating Hidden Bottlenecks for Multi-Node Workloads Learn how Nsight Systems can help users identify bottlenecks, investigate their causes, and support developers working at multi-GPU multi-node scales. Watch Optimizing Communication with Nsight Systems Network Profiling Learn how to use Nsight Systems' network profiling capabilities and see how real-world applications utilize GPUs, CPUs, and networking hardware. Watch

Overcoming Pre- and Post-Processing Bottlenecks in AI Imaging and CV Pipelines with CV-CUDA Watch how Nsight Systems can be used to analyze performance markers and find optimization opportunities for cloud-scale AI. Watch Optimizing HPC simulation and visualization code using NVIDIA Nsight systems The NIH Center for Macromolecular Modeling and Bioinformatics used Nsight Systems to achieve a 3x performance increase analyzing large biomolecular systems. Watch

Video Series

Optimizing CUDA Memory Allocations Using NVIDIA Nsight Systems Watch Nsight Systems Command Line Feature spotlight Watch

Nsight Systems - Statistics Driven Profiling Watch Nsight Systems - Vulkan Trace Watch

Nsight Systems Feature Spotlight: OpenMP Watch Analyzing NCCL Usage with NVIDIA Nsight Systems Watch

Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report support issues, please use the Developer Forums .