NVIDIA Nsight Cloud

Nsight Cloud is a suite of cloud-native components that enable Nsight tools to profile and operate in containerized cloud, cluster, data center, and HPC environments. It streamlines the deployment of Nsight tools so you can easily profile and capture data from the CPU, GPU, network, storage, workload, API, and more. This helps you identify and fix performance bottlenecks and optimize workloads.

How Nsight Cloud Works

Nsight Cloud addresses the biggest barriers to profiling in cloud and cluster environments: enabling profiling without modifying your containers, controlling active profiling sessions, and allowing analysis directly from a cloud environment.

For Kubernetes, the Nsight Operator automates the management of all software components required to profile your workload. These components include the Nsight Injector, Nsight Coordinator and Nsight Streamer. The Nsight Injector ensures Nsight Developer Tools are available and configured correctly in your pod. The Nsight Coordinator allows you to control the state of profiling sessions across your fleet of systems. The Nsight Streamer deploys the Nsight Systems user interface in a pod that may be accessed through a web browser.

Deploying Nsight Cloud is simple. Just deploy the Nsight Cloud helm chart and you're ready to go.

Key Features

Automate Profiling Workflows for Kubernetes with Nsight Operator

Part of Nsight Cloud, Nsight Operator manages and deploys Nsight Tools across your cluster, without requiring changes to your container images. By taking care of configuration and lifecycle management, it lets you focus on diagnosing performance bottlenecks rather than wrestling with setup steps.

Access Remote Diagnostics From Any Browser with Nsight Streamer

Part of Nsight Cloud, Nsight Streamer runs the Nsight Tools UI inside a container, so you can use the tools visualization and optimization views via a web browser. This configuration helps you view utilization profiles of systems in large-scale clusters securely while keeping your local system free of extra software.

Get Started with Nsight Cloud

Deploy

Nsight Cloud includes standalone containers and helm charts to simplify the use of Nsight tools in the cloud, available as a collection on NGC.

Get Collection (NGC)
Download

Nsight Cloud is included in the NVIDIA Cloud Native Stack (CNS), a collection of software to run cloud-native workloads on NVIDIA GPUs. NVIDIA Cloud Native Stack is based on Ubuntu/RHEL, Kubernetes, Helm, and the NVIDIA GPU and Network Operator.

Download Cloud Native Stack (Github)

