NVIDIA Nsight Cloud

Nsight Cloud addresses the biggest barriers to profiling in cloud and cluster environments: enabling profiling without modifying your containers, controlling active profiling sessions, and allowing analysis directly from a cloud environment.



For Kubernetes, the Nsight Operator automates the management of all software components required to profile your workload. These components include the Nsight Injector, Nsight Coordinator and Nsight Streamer. The Nsight Injector ensures Nsight Developer Tools are available and configured correctly in your pod. The Nsight Coordinator allows you to control the state of profiling sessions across your fleet of systems. The Nsight Streamer deploys the Nsight Systems user interface in a pod that may be accessed through a web browser.



Deploying Nsight Cloud is simple. Just deploy the Nsight Cloud helm chart and you're ready to go.