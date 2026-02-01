> Added support for capture and replay of Vulkan descriptor heaps as provided by the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap extension.
Capture and replay currently requires use of the beta Vulkan driver, available here.
Both "untyped" (direct heap access) and "typed" (mapped) resources are shown in the API inspector. Mappings can be inspected in the Object Browser on the relevant pipeline or shaderEXT objects, via “pNext > pMappings”.
GPU-driven modifications to the heap are not currently tracked.
For testing, download and run the descriptor heap sample at this link, or launch directly from the “Help > Samples” menu.
> Graphics Capture now supports Vulkan SC on Windows/Linux.
When "Per-Line Active Threads per Warp" has been collected (an option when collecting a GPU Trace on a Graphics Capture), a new column "Inactive Thread Latency %" is available in the Shader Profiler source views. It helps hone in on what code could benefit the most from increasing active threads per warp. For more information, see this section of the Shader Profiler documentation.
This release dramatically improved the stability and reliability of Nsight Graphics with hundreds of bug fixes, as well as numerous usability improvements.
The hosted Nsight Graphics documentation now solicits your feedback. Click on “Is this page helpful?” on any page to send us suggestions and requests for improvements to the docs.
You can now search all files at once within a shader’s source in the Shader Editor view. Click the vertical “Search” tab on the left side of the view to toggle the expanded search panel.
Pascal Architecture based GPUs are no longer supported.
Some GPU SKUs not typically encountered on consumer desktop systems may report "Unsupported GPU" errors. See this page for more information.