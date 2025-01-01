NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPU: Unsupported GPU

The status of GPUs with limited or no support

Crypto Mining Processors: All Crypto Mining GPUs are unsupported by all DevTools. There is no plan to provide DevTools support for these GPUs.

The following GB202 GPUs have limited Developer Tool support, as described below:

GB202 GPUs RTX 6000D BSE (GB202-891) RTX 5090DD (GB202-240) RTX 5090D (GB202-250)

Affected Developer Tools CUPTI: No GPU profiling support as of CUDA13.0 and driver R580. [1] Trace functionality remains supported. Nsight Compute: No GPU profiling support as of 2025.3 and driver R580. [1] Nsight Graphics: No GPU profiling support as of 2025.4 and driver R580. [1] Frame Debugging remains supported Trace/Timeline functionality remains supported. Nsight Systems: No GPU metrics support as of 2025.3.2 and driver R580. [1] All other functionality, including CUDA trace, remains supported.



There is no scheduled date to provide support for this GPU, but please continue to check this space at release time intervals (aligned to driver GA release) for updates of which GPUs are supported.