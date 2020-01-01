Legate

Legate is a framework and runtime with an ecosystem of libraries that democratize distributed accelerated computing for everyone. It’s designed to enable all users, including researchers, scientists, data engineers, and AI innovators, to scale their applications or scientific projects effortlessly without having to deal with the complexity of Parallel and Distributed computing. With Legate and Legate libraries, users can write sequential programs on their laptop and execute that very same code that runs on a CPU to run on a workstations with GPUs, GPU instances in public clouds, or multi-GPU/multi-node supercomputers. Using this technology, AI/ML innovators, scientific computing, and data scientists can develop and test programs on moderately sized datasets on local machines. They can then immediately scale up to larger datasets deployed on many nodes in the cloud, or on a supercomputer, without any code modifications.