NVIDIA cuNumeric

Bringing GPU-Accelerated Supercomputing to the NumPy Ecosystem

Python has become the most widely used language for data science, machine learning, and productive numerical computing. NumPy is the de facto standard math and matrix library, providing a simple and easy-to-use programming model whose interfaces correspond closely to the mathematical needs of scientific applications, making it the foundation upon which many of the most widely used data science and machine learning programming environments are constructed.

As datasets continue to expand in size and programs continue to increase in complexity, there’s a growing need to solve these problems by harnessing computational resources far beyond what a single CPU-only node can provide.

NVIDIA cuNumeric aspires to be a drop-in replacement library for NumPy, bringing distributed and accelerated computing on the NVIDIA platform to the Python community. Download the latest release of cuNumeric today.



