CUDA Primitives Power Data Science on GPUs

NVIDIA provides a suite of machine learning and analytics software libraries to accelerate end-to-end data science pipelines entirely on GPUs. This work is enabled by over 15 years of CUDA development. GPU-accelerated libraries abstract the strengths of low-level CUDA primitives. Numerous libraries like linear algebra, advanced math, and parallelization algorithms lay the foundation for an ecosystem of compute-intensive applications.

With NVIDIA’s libraries, you get highly efficient implementations of algorithms that are regularly extended and optimized. Whether you are building a new application or trying to speed up an existing application, NVIDIA’s libraries provide the easiest way to get started with GPUs. You can download NVIDIA CUDA-X AI libraries as part of the CUDA Toolkit and NVIDIA RAPIDS.