AndroidWorks 1R1 updated with NDK r10e. Now available for all Android platforms.

Introducing NVIDIA AndroidWorks, the best native application development tools for Android, now available for all Android platforms.

NVIDIA AndroidWorks installs all software tools required to develop for Android and reduces the complex process of configuring an Android development system down to a single click. Based on our Tegra Android Developer Pack (TADP), AndroidWorks is a professional grade solution designed to configure a development environment that will work with most Android devices - not only Tegra powered devices. Included with this release is Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition 3.0 which allows you to build, edit and debug Android applications from within your favorite IDE.

It also includes:

Release 1R1 also supports the all-new NVIDIA® SHIELD™ Android TV as well as the latest NVIDIA® SHIELD™ tablet OTA software updates.

The first release of AndroidWorks includes NVIDIA Nsight Tegra, Visual Studio Edition 3.0. This latest release allows for seamless GDB and JDB remote debugging to all Android devices capable of native application debugging, supporting all Android ABIs – ARM v7, ARM v8, x86, x64. In addition, this release prepares you for development for the all-new NVIDIA® SHIELD™ Android TV as well as support for the latest NVIDIA® SHIELD™ tablet OTA software updates. AndroidWorks includes all software tools required to build, debug, analyze and profile for CUDA 6.5 and 7.0 (available on Linux x64 on select devices only), Java, native C/C++, OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL ES 3.1 Android Extension Pack, and OpenGL 4.x on ARM based SOCs. This version includes the Android SDK (24.2.0) and NDK (r10d) for both 32 and 64 bit devices, NVIDIA Android Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger, Tegra System Profiler,PerfHUD ES, PerfKit), CUDA, OpenCV and PhysX support, NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL sample source code and device drivers.

Release Highlights

A complete list of features can be found at AndroidWorks and are available for download under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

Download other NVIDIA developer resources at NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

