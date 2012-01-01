  1. Industries

NVIDIA AI Aerial

NVIDIA AI Aerial™ is a suite of accelerated computing platforms, software libraries, and tools to build, train, simulate, and deploy AI-native wireless networks. It enables developers and researchers to go from rapid prototyping to commercial development of AI-RAN solutions for 5G and 6G that telcos can deploy.

NVIDIA AI Aerial Software

Explore software libraries and tools for building, training, simulating, and deploying AI-native wireless networks. Get access by joining the NVIDIA 6G Developer Program. Access for NVIDIA Sionna™ is available via the Sionna Developer page.

NVIDIA Sionna

A GPU-accelerated, differentiable, open-source library for 5G and 6G communications research. It features a lightning-fast ray tracer for radio propagation, a link-level simulator, and system-level simulation capabilities.

NVIDIA Aerial Framework

A framework for generating high-performance, CUDA®-accelerated 5G/6G pipelines from Python or MATLAB. It includes a runtime for executing the pipelines on NVIDIA Aerial™ RAN computer platforms.

NVIDIA Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN

NVIDIA CUDA libraries for layer 1 (L1) and layer 2 (L2) RAN, to build commercial-grade and software-defined 5G and 6G radio access networks.
 

NVIDIA Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin

A platform that uses NVIDIA Omniverse™ to create next-generation network digital twins, enabling physically accurate virtual 5G and 6G wireless networks, from single towers to full cities.

Hardware Platforms

NVIDIA AI Aerial Research Platforms

These systems enable the building, training, and over-the-air testing of AI-native wireless innovations for 5G and 6G.

img-alt-text

Sionna Research Kit

Built on an open-source foundation and powered by NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art, GPU-accelerated libraries, the Sionna Research Kit makes rapid prototyping, training, and deployment of cutting-edge 5G and 6G algorithms achievable for everyone—from seasoned professionals to students. 

img-alt-text

Aerial Testbed (ARC-OTA)

An end-to-end system that includes Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN combined with open-source software (OAI L2+ and 5G Core) running on NVIDIA GH200 or DGX Spark, over-the-air. Used for product development,, and performance optimization of commercial-grade and software-defined AI-RAN solutions.

NVIDIA AI Aerial Deployment Platforms

The Aerial RAN Computer (ARC) family delivers high-performance, scalable, and accelerated computing platforms for telecom networks, enabling commercial AI-RAN deployments.

NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer-1

Aerial RAN Computer-1

A modular and high-performance AI-RAN platform for high-density deployments, suited for AI-centric workloads and designed to scale from distributed RAN (D-RAN) to centralized RAN (C-RAN) at mobile switching offices. 

NVIDIA ARC-Compact

ARC-Compact

An energy-efficient and high-performance AI-RAN platform for cell sites, suited for RAN-centric workloads and designed to meet the form-factor and environmental requirements for distributed RAN deployments.

NVIDIA ARC-Pro

ARC-Pro

A high-performance, energy-efficient AI-RAN platform featuring NVIDIA Blackwell RTX PRO™ GPUs, designed for on-ramping to AI-native 5G and 6G with advanced computing, connectivity, and sensing. Telco-optimized form factor, suitable for upgrading existing sites or greenfield deployments.

Get Started With NVIDIA AI Aerial

Build and Train

Build and train AI/ML models for RAN, physical (PHY), and media access control (MAC) layers.

Simulate

Run large-scale, photorealistic 5G and 6G wireless network scenarios

Deploy

Implement and validate in live and edge networks at scale.

Learning Library

Blog

NVIDIA Open-Sources AI Aerial Libraries to Spark Wireless Network Development

NVIDIA AI Aerial

NVIDIA open-sources Aerial libraries, with Aerial Testbed and Sionna Research Kit now supported on NVIDIA DGX Spark for, developing AI algorithms for wireless.

Tech Blog

Introducing the NVIDIA Sionna Research Kit on DGX Spark

NVIDIA Sionna

The all-in-one open-source solution allows for the rapid prototyping of next-generation AI-native algorithms, training, and deployment in a real wireless network.

Tech Blog

Accelerated and Distributed UPF for the Era of Agentic AI and 6G

NVIDIA AI Aerial

A key enabler for 6G and AI-RAN is the distributed user plane function (dUPF), which enables ultra-low-latency, high-throughput, and distributed AI workloads.

Tech Blog

AI-RAN Goes Live and Unlocks a New AI Opportunity for Telcos

AI-RAN

SoftBank has turned their AI-RAN vision into reality with a successful outdoor field trial in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa, Japan.

Tech Blog

Deploy AI-RAN at Cell Sites With NVIDIA ARC-Compact

NVIDIA ARC-Compact

ARC-Compact brings AI-RAN to cell sites, enabling efficient, space-constrained, and power-constrained edge deployments.

Tech Blog

AODT Boosts Development of AI-Native Wireless

NVIDIA Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin

Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin is an AI-native digital twin platform built with NVIDIA Omniverse and designed for cutting-edge research and development of 5G and 6G wireless systems.

NVIDIA AI Aerial Ecosystem

Academia and industry leaders are collaborating to advance AI-native wireless networks and drive 6G research.

