GDC 2006 Presentations
GDC 2006 Presentations
This page lists the presentations from our sessions at the 2006 Game Developers Conference.
NVIDIA Sessions
• Mobile Performance Tools and GPU Performance Tuning
• OpenGL ES Content Development Post-Mortem on NVIDIA GPUs
• Cross-Platform Development Using FX Composer 2.0
• GPU Performance Tuning with NVIDIA Performance Tools
• Physics Simulation on NVIDIA GPUs
• Variance Shadow Maps
Advanced Visual Effects with OpenGL
• OpenGL SLI and NVX_instanced_arrays
• OpenGL Performance Tools
• OpenGL GPGPU
Direct3D Day
• DX10: Prepping your Engine for a Smooth Start
• DX10: Batching and Performance Considerations
• DX10: Practical Metaballs and Implicit surfaces
Other GDC Sessions
• Khronos: Creating the Embedded Media Processing Ecosystem
• When Shaders and Textures Collide
• Best Practices for Multi-Threading
All the slides (PPT and PDF) in one ZIP file
• Download all the presentations (95MB)