GDC 2006 Presentations

This page lists the presentations from our sessions at the 2006 Game Developers Conference.

NVIDIA Sessions

Mobile Performance Tools and GPU Performance Tuning
OpenGL ES Content Development Post-Mortem on NVIDIA GPUs
Cross-Platform Development Using FX Composer 2.0
GPU Performance Tuning with NVIDIA Performance Tools
Physics Simulation on NVIDIA GPUs
Variance Shadow Maps

Advanced Visual Effects with OpenGL

OpenGL SLI and NVX_instanced_arrays
OpenGL Performance Tools
OpenGL GPGPU

Direct3D Day

DX10: Prepping your Engine for a Smooth Start
DX10: Batching and Performance Considerations
DX10: Practical Metaballs and Implicit surfaces

Other GDC Sessions

Khronos: Creating the Embedded Media Processing Ecosystem
When Shaders and Textures Collide
Best Practices for Multi-Threading

All the slides (PPT and PDF) in one ZIP file

Download all the presentations (95MB)