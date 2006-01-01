GDC 2006 Presentations

GDC 2006 Presentations

This page lists the presentations from our sessions at the 2006 Game Developers Conference.

NVIDIA Sessions

• Mobile Performance Tools and GPU Performance Tuning

• OpenGL ES Content Development Post-Mortem on NVIDIA GPUs

• Cross-Platform Development Using FX Composer 2.0

• GPU Performance Tuning with NVIDIA Performance Tools

• Physics Simulation on NVIDIA GPUs

• Variance Shadow Maps

Advanced Visual Effects with OpenGL

• OpenGL SLI and NVX_instanced_arrays

• OpenGL Performance Tools

• OpenGL GPGPU

Direct3D Day

• DX10: Prepping your Engine for a Smooth Start

• DX10: Batching and Performance Considerations

• DX10: Practical Metaballs and Implicit surfaces

Other GDC Sessions

• Khronos: Creating the Embedded Media Processing Ecosystem

• When Shaders and Textures Collide

• Best Practices for Multi-Threading

All the slides (PPT and PDF) in one ZIP file

• Download all the presentations (95MB)