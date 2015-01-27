GameWorks 2015 Year in Review

Many of this year's most exciting PC games feature GameWorks technologies. We worked closely with developers to put ten different GameWorks modules including HBAO+, HairWorks and FleX into more than a dozen games. These high-octane titles feature amazing particles, realistic hair, and cinematic post processing to rival Hollywood.

Some of the year’s top games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and Fall Out 4 used NVIDIA libraries to help achieve the next level of visual mastery. Long running favorites, World of Warcraft and Warthunder further enhanced their visual palette with various sets of GPU based effects.

Game of the Year: The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

CD PROJEKT RED's The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, well known for pushing the bounds of fidelity is packed with GameWorks tecnology, was a fan favorite and earned a well deserved Game of the Year award too.

Games with GameWorks

Take a look at some of the heavy hitters that shipped with NVIDIA libraries this year!

Work with us in 2016

We have many exciting announcements planned for 2016 and we look forward to working with game developers in the New Year!

Interested in using GameWorks technology in your next title? Contact us here.