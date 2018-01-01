L4T

NVIDIA L4T 32.1 supports Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson TX2, Jetson TX2i, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.2 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.

See the online L4T Development Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

  • Kernel version 4.9
  • Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
  • Vulkan Support
  • V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
  • libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications
    • RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin
  • Media APIs:
    • OpenGL 4.6 Beta
    • OpenGL ES 3.2
    • OpenGL ES path extensions
    • EGL 1.5 with EGLImage
  • X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
  • X11 Support

Vulkan Support on L4T

System Requirements

  • Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.
  • Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
  • Sample filesystem (example provided)

32.1 Driver Details

Jetson AGX Xavier and TX2 Jetson Nano
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP) L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Multimedia API Multimedia API
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson TX2 Developer Kit User Guide

 Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX2 Adaptation Guide

 Adaptation Guide (Coming soon)
Release Notes

L4T Development Guide (online version)
L4T Development Guide (downloadable version)
Feature List
Multimedia API Reference
Accelerated GST
Software License Agreement
Tools GCC 7.3.1 for 64 bit BSP and Kernel
Sources for the GCC 7.3.1 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP and Kernel
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems 2019.3
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2018.7

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.