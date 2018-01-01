L4T

NVIDIA L4T 32.1 supports Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson TX2, Jetson TX2i, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.2 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.

See the online L4T Development Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

Kernel version 4.9

Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries

Vulkan Support

V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)

libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin

Media APIs: OpenGL 4.6 Beta OpenGL ES 3.2 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.5 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4

X11 Support

Vulkan Support on L4T

System Requirements

Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

32.1 Driver Details