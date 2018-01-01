Linux for Tegra R31.1

Overview

NVIDIA L4T 31.1 is a non-production release for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and is included as part of JetPack 4.1.1 Developer Preview. It includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.

Supported Features

Kernel version 4.9

Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries

Vulkan Support

V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)

libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin

Media APIs: OpenGL 4.6 Beta OpenGL ES 3.2 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.5 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4

X11 Support

Vulkan Support on L4T

System Requirements

Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

31.1 Driver Package

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.