Linux for Tegra R31.1
Overview
NVIDIA L4T 31.1 is a non-production release for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and is included as part of JetPack 4.1.1 Developer Preview. It includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.
Supported Features
- Kernel version 4.9
- Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
- Vulkan Support
- V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
- libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications
- RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin
- Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.6 Beta
- OpenGL ES 3.2
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.5 with EGLImage
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
Vulkan Support on L4T
System Requirements
- Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
31.1 Driver Package
- Feature List
- Quick Start Guides
- Release Notes
- Documentation
- Accelerated GStreamer User Guide
- Driver Packages
- Sample Root Filesystem
- L4T Software License Agreement
-
JetPack SDK Including:
- OS
- L4T 31.1
- Libraries and APIs
- TensorRT 5.0
- cuDNN 7.3
- CUDA 10
- Developer Tools
- JetPack Installer
- Now supports Host computer running Ubuntu 18.04 or Ubuntu 16.04
- OS
- Tools
- Source Packages
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.