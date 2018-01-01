Linux for Tegra R31.1

Overview

NVIDIA L4T 31.1 is a non-production release for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and is included as part of JetPack 4.1.1 Developer Preview. It includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.

Supported Features

  • Kernel version 4.9
  • Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
  • Vulkan Support
  • V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
  • libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications
    • RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin
  • Media APIs:
    • OpenGL 4.6 Beta
    • OpenGL ES 3.2
    • OpenGL ES path extensions
    • EGL 1.5 with EGLImage
  • X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
  • X11 Support

Vulkan Support on L4T

System Requirements

  • Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.
  • Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
  • Sample filesystem (example provided)

31.1 Driver Package


To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.