Hardware Layout

Developer Kit

Side Views

Part Names

Mark. Name Note 0 White LED 1 Power button 2 Force Recovery button 3 Reset button 4 USB Type-C port DFP only 5 DC power jack 6 Ethernet port 7 USB Type-A ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 8 DisplayPort output This is the only display interface on Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit 9 USB micro-B port For debug 10 USB Type-C port Also for flashing (UFP and DFP) 11 40-pin connector 12 USB Type-A ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1

Carrier Board

Note For the detail specification of the carrier board, see " NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification ".

Bottom View

Top View (Hidden under the Module)

Part Names

Mark. Name Specification 0 DS2 White LED 1 S1 Power button 2 S3 Force Recovery button 3 S2 Reset button 4 J24 USB Type-C port (above DC power jack) DFP only, USB 3.2 Gen 2 5 J41 DC power jack 5.5 mm OD, 2.5mm ID, center positive 6 J17 Ethernet port Up to 10GBASE-T 7 J33 USB Type-A ports (next to Ethernet port) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 8 J18 DisplayPort output Supports MST 9 J26 USB micro-B port For Debug UART 10 J40 USB Type-C port (next to 40-pin header) UFP and DFP, USB 3.2 Gen 2 11 J30 40-pin connector 12 J33 USB Type-A ports (next to 40-pin header) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 J42 Automation header (Pin detail below) J13 RTC backup battery connector (compatible battery below) J509 Camera connector J502 JTAG Debug connector J505 M.2 E-Key slot J511 HD Audio header J1 M.2 M-Key slot J10 microSD card slot UHS-1 J3 Jetson module connector 699 pin J6 PCIe x16 connector PCIe 4.0 x8 J9 Fan connector 4-pin, 1.25mm pitch

Miscellaneous Port and Connector Details

Note For the detail, see "Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification" .

DisplayPort Output

To connect a display to the developer kit, use the DisplayPort output port ( 8 J18 ). This is the only way to get the display out on the developer kit, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit does not support HDMI or DisplayPort over USB-C.

To connect to a monitor or TV that only accepts HDMI, you can either use a active adaptor or passive adaptor that converts DisplayPort to HDMI. If you are using JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview or JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview, you will need to use an active adaptor. For any release greater than JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview, either active or passive adaptor can be used.

DisplayPort output port supports;

DP SST

DP MST Can support up to a max of 2 external displays

DP DSC

Max resolution (with or without DSC): 8k@30 / 4k@120 HBR3 / 4ln

Output Formats RGB 8bpc RGB 10bpc YUV444 8bpc YUV444 10bpc



Storage

Default storage: eMMC flash memory on the Jetson AGX Orin module. Optional storage: NVMe SSD card (on M.2 M-Key slot J1 ).

). USB thumb-drive (on any USB port).

microSD card (in microSD card slot J10 ).

You can flash the base L4T BSP on to any of the storage medium above using SDK Manager.

See Step #5 of Use SDK Manager to Flash L4T BSP section on Software Setup with SDK Manager page

Ethernet port ( 6 J17 )

Indicator LED pattern:

Status & Speed Left side (SPEED LED) Right side (ACT LED) Connected - Solid GREEN 10M N/A N/A 100M OFF Blinking GREEN 1G YELLOW Blinking GREEN 2.5G YELLOW Blinking GREEN 5G YELLOW Blinking GREEN 10G GREEN Blinking GREEN

40-pin header ( 11 J40 )

Pin assignment :

To identify the orientation of the 40-pin header (i.e. Pin 1), look for the white triangle marking on the PCB.

For details, see NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .

Automation header ( J42 )

pin #1 , #12 , GND

, , GND pin #2 , #3 , #4 : Input, same function as three buttons: Recovery, Reset, Power.

, , : Input, same function as three buttons: Recovery, Reset, Power. pin #5 - #6 : Open: Auto Power-On disable; Short: Auto Power-On enable.

- : Open: Auto Power-On disable; Short: Auto Power-On enable. pin #7 : CVB_STBY: output, indicating module is in sleep or not.

: CVB_STBY: output, indicating module is in sleep or not. pin #8 : SYSTEM_OC: input, to trigger Tegra throttling.

: SYSTEM_OC: input, to trigger Tegra throttling. pin #9 - #10 : Open: Wake(Boot) on LAN from Off state is disabled; Short: Wake(Boot) on Lan from Off state is enable.

- : Open: Wake(Boot) on LAN from Off state is disabled; Short: Wake(Boot) on Lan from Off state is enable. pin #11 : JTAG_TRST, JTAG Test Reset.

For details, see NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .

RTC backup battery connector ( J13 )

It can accommodate RTC backup battery with 1.25mm pitch connector, like these .

Camera connector ( J509 )

MIPI CSI input (6x2/4x4 lane)

For detail, see NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Series Camera Module Hardware Design Guide .

HD Audio header ( J511 )

This can be used to connect to a standard PC audio panel to support connections to microphone, line-in, headphones, powered speakers, etc.

For details, see NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .

M.2 M-Key slot ( J1 )

Supports 2280 size card, with PCIe x4 interface. No SATA support.

Jetson module connector ( J3 )

For detail, see Jetson AGX Orin Product Design Guide .

PCIe connector ( J6 )

For verified PCIe cards, see Jetson AGX Orin Series Supported Component List .

To configure the PCIe interface as an Endpoint, see Jetson AGX Orin Series PCIe Endpoint Design Guidelines Application Note .