Hardware Layout

Developer Kit

Side Views

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit - Button and DC input angle

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit - PCIe cover and 40-pin angle

Part Names

Mark. Name Note
0 White LED
1 Power button
2 Force Recovery button
3 Reset button
4 USB Type-C port DFP only
5 DC power jack
6 Ethernet port
7 USB Type-A ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2
8 DisplayPort output This is the only display interface on Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit
9 USB micro-B port For debug
10 USB Type-C port Also for flashing (UFP and DFP)
11 40-pin connector
12 USB Type-A ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1

Carrier Board

Note

For the detail specification of the carrier board, see " NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification ".

Bottom View

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit carrier board bottom view NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit carrier board bottom view

Top View (Hidden under the Module)

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit carrier board top view NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit carrier board top view

Part Names

Mark. Name Specification
0 DS2 White LED
1 S1 Power button
2 S3 Force Recovery button
3 S2 Reset button
4 J24 USB Type-C port (above DC power jack) DFP only, USB 3.2 Gen 2
5 J41 DC power jack 5.5 mm OD, 2.5mm ID, center positive
6 J17 Ethernet port Up to 10GBASE-T
7 J33 USB Type-A ports (next to Ethernet port) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2
8 J18 DisplayPort output Supports MST
9 J26 USB micro-B port For Debug UART
10 J40 USB Type-C port (next to 40-pin header) UFP and DFP, USB 3.2 Gen 2
11 J30 40-pin connector
12 J33 USB Type-A ports (next to 40-pin header) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1
J42 Automation header (Pin detail below)
J13 RTC backup battery connector (compatible battery below)
J509 Camera connector
J502 JTAG Debug connector
J505 M.2 E-Key slot
J511 HD Audio header
J1 M.2 M-Key slot
J10 microSD card slot UHS-1
J3 Jetson module connector 699 pin
J6 PCIe x16 connector PCIe 4.0 x8
J9 Fan connector 4-pin, 1.25mm pitch

Miscellaneous Port and Connector Details

Note

For the detail, see "Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification" .

DisplayPort Output

To connect a display to the developer kit, use the DisplayPort output port ( 8 J18 ). This is the only way to get the display out on the developer kit, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit does not support HDMI or DisplayPort over USB-C.

To connect to a monitor or TV that only accepts HDMI, you can either use a active adaptor or passive adaptor that converts DisplayPort to HDMI. If you are using JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview or JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview, you will need to use an active adaptor. For any release greater than JetPack 5.0.1 Developer Preview, either active or passive adaptor can be used.

DisplayPort output port supports;

  • DP SST
  • DP MST
    • Can support up to a max of 2 external displays
  • DP DSC
  • Max resolution (with or without DSC): 8k@30 / 4k@120
    • HBR3 / 4ln
  • Output Formats
    • RGB 8bpc
    • RGB 10bpc
    • YUV444 8bpc
    • YUV444 10bpc

Storage

Default storage:

  • eMMC flash memory on the Jetson AGX Orin module.

Optional storage:

  • NVMe SSD card (on M.2 M-Key slot J1 ).
  • USB thumb-drive (on any USB port).
  • microSD card (in microSD card slot J10 ).

You can flash the base L4T BSP on to any of the storage medium above using SDK Manager.
See Step #5 of Use SDK Manager to Flash L4T BSP section on Software Setup with SDK Manager page

Ethernet port ( 6 J17 )

Indicator LED pattern:

Status & Speed Left side (SPEED LED) Right side (ACT LED)
Connected - Solid GREEN
10M N/A N/A
100M OFF Blinking GREEN
1G YELLOW Blinking GREEN
2.5G YELLOW Blinking GREEN
5G YELLOW Blinking GREEN
10G GREEN Blinking GREEN

40-pin header ( 11 J40 )

Pin assignment :

To identify the orientation of the 40-pin header (i.e. Pin 1), look for the white triangle marking on the PCB.

For details, see NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .

Automation header ( J42 )

  • pin #1 , #12 , GND
  • pin #2 , #3 , #4 : Input, same function as three buttons: Recovery, Reset, Power.
  • pin #5 - #6 : Open: Auto Power-On disable; Short: Auto Power-On enable.
  • pin #7 : CVB_STBY: output, indicating module is in sleep or not.
  • pin #8 : SYSTEM_OC: input, to trigger Tegra throttling.
  • pin #9 - #10 : Open: Wake(Boot) on LAN from Off state is disabled; Short: Wake(Boot) on Lan from Off state is enable.
  • pin #11 : JTAG_TRST, JTAG Test Reset.

For details, see NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .

RTC backup battery connector ( J13 )

It can accommodate RTC backup battery with 1.25mm pitch connector, like these .

Camera connector ( J509 )

MIPI CSI input (6x2/4x4 lane)

For detail, see NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Series Camera Module Hardware Design Guide .

HD Audio header ( J511 )

This can be used to connect to a standard PC audio panel to support connections to microphone, line-in, headphones, powered speakers, etc.

For details, see NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit Carrier Board Specification .

M.2 M-Key slot ( J1 )

Supports 2280 size card, with PCIe x4 interface. No SATA support.

Jetson module connector ( J3 )

For detail, see Jetson AGX Orin Product Design Guide .

PCIe connector ( J6 )

For verified PCIe cards, see Jetson AGX Orin Series Supported Component List .

To configure the PCIe interface as an Endpoint, see Jetson AGX Orin Series PCIe Endpoint Design Guidelines Application Note .