Jetson Linux

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA Jetson Linux 36.3

Jetson Linux 36.3 is a Production quality release which supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, and Jetson Orin Nano Production Modules and Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit and Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit. It includes Linux Kernel 5.15, an Ubuntu 22.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Features

Jetson Linux 36.3 is part of JetPack 6.0 and adds the following highlights. (Please refer to release notes for additional details)

Production ready software stack

Preview of upgradable compute stack to upgrade CUDA, Tensorrt, CUDNN, DLA and VPI without upgrading Jetson Linux. Refer to JetPack documentation for running compute stack from this production release on JetPack 6 Developer Preview.

Power Estimator supported for JetPack 6.

Pre-built Kernel debian package with PREMPT_RT enabled.

Support for upgrading Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit from JetPack 5 to JetPack 6 without needing a host machine.

Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Support for Over-The-Air (OTA) tool to upgrade NVIDIA Jetson Orin based devices from JetPack 5.

Security Enabled support for security features, bringing parity with JetPack 5.

Power And Performance Enabled support for power features, bringing parity with JetPack 5. Power Estimator supported for JetPack 6.

Display Support for Framebuffer console Support for suspend/resume in Display Core Engine (DCE)

Multimedia Support for H264 Constrained_Baseline and Constrained_High profiles Dynamic Bitrate Rate, Dynamic FrameRate support for AV1 encoder Dynamic Resolution Change[DRC] support for H264, H265 and AV1 encoder UYVY BT.709 and BT.2020 colorimetry support for video transform



Vulkan Support on L4T

Downloads and Links

To access other Jetson Linux release pages, please visit the Jetson Linux Archive.

Jetson Linux Sources are now available on GIT in addition to the Jetson Linux page . Refer to section Jetson Linux Developer Guide