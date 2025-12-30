By downloading and using the software, you agree to fully comply with the terms and conditions of the NVIDIA Software License Agreement.

Download JetPack ISO ImageDownload SDK Manager

1. NOTE: See the Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit Quick Start Guide for flashing steps and the Jetson Linux Developer Guide (Flashing Support section) for all flashing methods for developer kits and production modules.

2. If you are flashing JetPack 7.1 from an ISO image on a developer kit that was previously flashed with JetPack 7.0, please follow the guide here.