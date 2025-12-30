NVIDIA JetPack SDK Downloads and Notes

JetPack 7.1 with Jetson Linux 38.4

Access release notes, downloadable packages, and development and production resources for the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK and NVIDIA Jetson™ Linux on this page.

By downloading and using the software, you agree to fully comply with the terms and conditions of the NVIDIA Software License Agreement.

Download JetPack ISO ImageDownload SDK Manager

1. NOTE: See the Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit Quick Start Guide for flashing steps and the Jetson Linux Developer Guide (Flashing Support section) for all flashing methods for developer kits and production modules.

2. If you are flashing JetPack 7.1 from an ISO image on a developer kit that was previously flashed with JetPack 7.0, please follow the guide here.

Release Information

This section provides key details about the latest JetPack release, including version highlights, new features, supported Jetson platforms, and important updates for developers and production deployments.

What's New

NOTE: For full details, refer to Jetson Linux release notes.

Jetson Linux 38.4 is the latest Jetson Linux release that supports NVIDIA JetPack™ 7.1. The following are the highlights for this release:

  1. Support for Jetson T4000 module

  2. Support for Video Codec SDK

  3. Support for TensorRT EdgeLLM

BLOG POST: Learn more about the key features in this release in the supporting blog post here.

NOTES

  • With JetPack 7 series, Jetson software aligns with the Server Base System Architecture (SBSA), positioning Jetson Thor alongside industry-standard ARM server design. SBSA standardizes critical hardware and firmware interfaces, delivering stronger OS support, simpler software portability, and smoother enterprise integration. Building on this foundation, Jetson Thor now supports a unified CUDA 13.0 installation across all Arm targets, streamlining development, reducing fragmentation, and ensuring consistency from server-class systems to Jetson Thor.

  • The manual flashing instructions have slightly changed because of Thor leveraging SBSA architecture. Please follow the manual flashing instructions carefully.

Supported Hardware

Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit
Jetson T5000
Jetson T4000

Supported Libraries and SDK versions

Operating System Jetson Linux 38.4
Kernel k6.8
Distro L4T Ubuntu 24.04
Other Supported Linux Distros Canonical Ubuntu 24.04 for Jetson
AI Compute NVIDIA CUDA® 13.0.0
CuDNN 9.12.0
NVIDIA TensorRT™ 10.13.3.9
Graphics Vulkan 1.4
Vulkan SC 1.0
OpenWF DIsplay Not supported
OpenGL 4.6
OpenGLES 3.2
GLX 1.4
EGL 1.5
Multimedia V4L2 1.22.1
Computer Vision VPI 4.0.0
PVA 2.7.1
NVIDIA Nsight™ Developer Tools Nsight Systems 2025.4
Nsight Graphics 2025.3
Nsight Deep Learning Designer 2025.2
Nsight Perf SDK 2025.4
Supported SDKs and Tools Jetson Platform Services Coming soon
NVIDIA DeepStream SDK 8.0
NVIDIA Isaac™ ROS Coming soon
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK 3.9.0
NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server Triton Container
Power Estimator 2.7
NVIDIA Container Toolkit 1.18 (w/ ISO image)

Jetson Linux Downloads and Documents

NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.

Jetson Linux 38.4 (1/06/2026)

Drivers Driver Package (BSP)
Camera SIPL
Sample Root Filesystem
Jetson Linux API Reference
Sources Driver Package (BSP) Sources
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Tools WebRTC
Crosstool-NG Toolchain gcc
Crosstool-NG Toolchain Sources
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
FSKP Tools
OTA Tools
Bringup Frameworks Packages
Documents Jetson Linux Release Notes
Jetson Linux Developer Guide
Jetson Linux API Reference
Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit User Guide
Camera Development Guide
Software License Agreement

For older versions of JetPack or Jetson Linux, please visit the JetPack Archive or Jetson Linux Archive.