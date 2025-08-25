Access release notes, downloadable packages, and development and production resources for the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK and NVIDIA Jetson™ Linux on this page.
By downloading and using the software, you agree to fully comply with the terms and conditions of the NVIDIA Software License Agreement.
Download JetPack ISO Image Download SDK Manager
NOTE: See the Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit Quick Start Guide for flashing steps and the Jetson Linux Developer Guide (Flashing Support section) for all flashing methods for developer kits and production modules.
This section provides key details about the latest JetPack release, including version highlights, new features, supported Jetson platforms, and important updates for developers and production deployments.
NOTE: For full details, refer to Jetson Linux release notes.
Jetson Linux 38.2 (38.2.1 is the latest 38.2 version released) is the latest Jetson Linux release that supports NVIDIA JetPack™ 7.0. The following are the highlights for this release:
Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Kernel v6.8 LTS.
Support for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit and T5000 module.
OpenRM-based stack architecture.
Latest AI compute stack: CUDA 13, cuDNN 9.12, and TensorRT 10.13.
CoE [CSI over Ethernet ] support using Holoscan Sensor Bridge. Out-of-the-box experience with Eagle Camera Sensor Module LI-VB1940.
CSI/GMSL is supported via Argus whereas CoE is supported via SIPL Camera API.
NVIDIA optimized preemptable realtime kernel.
SBSA Architecture
NOTES :
With JetPack 7, Jetson software aligns with the Server Base System Architecture (SBSA), positioning Jetson Thor alongside industry-standard ARM server design. SBSA standardizes critical hardware and firmware interfaces, delivering stronger OS support, simpler software portability, and smoother enterprise integration. Building on this foundation, Jetson Thor now supports a unified CUDA 13.0 installation across all Arm targets, streamlining development, reducing fragmentation, and ensuring consistency from server-class systems to Jetson Thor.
The manual flashing instructions have slightly changed because of Thor leveraging SBSA architecture. Please follow the manual flashing instructions carefully.
If you are re-installing JetPack 7.0 using ISO on an already installed system, please carefully follow the instructions in the Getting Started Guide.
Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit
Jetson T5000
|Operating System
|Jetson Linux
|38.2
|Kernel
|k6.8
|Distro
|L4T Ubuntu 24.04
|Other Supported Linux Distros
|Canonical Ubuntu 24.04 for Jetson
|AI Compute
|NVIDIA CUDA®
|13.0.0
|CuDNN
|9.12.0
|NVIDIA TensorRT™
|10.13.2.6
|Graphics
|Vulkan
|1.4
|Vulkan SC
|1.0
|OpenWF DIsplay
|Not supported
|OpenGL
|4.6
|OpenGLES
|3.2
|GLX
|1.4
|EGL
|1.5
|Multimedia
|V4L2
|1.22.1
|Computer Vision
|VPI
|4.0.0
|PVA
|2.7.1
|NVIDIA Nsight™ Developer Tools
|Nsight Systems
|2025.4
|Nsight Graphics
|2025.3
|Nsight Deep Learning Designer
|2025.2
|Nsight Perf SDK
|2025.4
|Supported SDKs and Tools
|Jetson Platform Services
|Coming soon
|NVIDIA DeepStream SDK
|8.0
|NVIDIA Isaac™ ROS
|Coming soon
|NVIDIA Holoscan SDK
|3.6.1
|NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server
|Triton Container
|Power Estimator
|2.7
|NVIDIA Container Toolkit
|1.18 (w/ ISO image)
NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux Driver Package is the board support package for Jetson. It includes Linux Kernel, UEFI bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem based on Ubuntu, and more for the Jetson platform.
Note: Jetson Linux 38.2.1 is a minor update to Jetson Linux 38.2 with bug fixes. Refer to release notes below:
|
Jetson Linux 38.2.1 (9/18/2025)
|Drivers
|Driver Package (BSP)
|Camera SIPL
|Sample Root Filesystem
|Jetson Linux API Reference
|Sources
|Driver Package (BSP) Sources
|Sample Root Filesystem Sources
|Tools
|WebRTC
|Crosstool-NG Toolchain gcc
|Crosstool-NG Toolchain Sources
|CUDA Tools
|NVIDIA Nsight Systems
|NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
|Documents
|Jetson Linux Release Notes
|Jetson Linux Developer Guide
|Jetson Linux API Reference
|Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit User Guide
|Camera Development Guide
|Software License Agreement
|
Jetson Linux 38.2 (08/25/2025)
|Drivers
|Driver Package (BSP)
|Camera SIPL
|Sample Root Filesystem
|Jetson Linux API Reference
|Sources
|Driver Package (BSP) Sources
|Sample Root Filesystem Sources
|Tools
|WebRTC
|Crosstool-NG Toolchain gcc
|Crosstool-NG Toolchain Sources
|CUDA Tools
|NVIDIA Nsight Systems
|NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
|Documents
|Jetson Linux Release Notes
|Jetson Linux Developer Guide
|Jetson Linux API Reference
|Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit User Guide
|Camera Development Guide
|Software License Agreement
For older versions of JetPack or Jetson Linux, please visit the JetPack Archive or Jetson Linux Archive.