JetPack 3.2.1 Release Notes

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use the JetPack installer to flash your Jetson Developer Kit with the latest OS image, to install developer tools for both the host PC and Developer Kit, and to install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.

NVIDIA JetPack is offered free of charge, but requires NVIDIA Developer Program membership. Not a member? Join the NVIDIA Developer Program here.

Note: An Ubuntu host PC is required to run the JetPack installer. It can flash and update software on a target Jetson device, but it cannot not run directly on that device. When no target device is present, the JetPack installer can still be used to update software on the host PC.

3.2.1

JetPack 3.2.1 includes support for the latest L4T BSP software packages for the Jetson TX2, Jetson TX2i, and Jetson TX1 Developer Kits. Automatically flash your Jetson Developer Kit with the latest BSPs (L4T 28.2.1 for Jetson TX2 and TX2i and L4T 28.2 for Jetson TX1) and install the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson Platform. This package contains CUDA toolkit for the host (Ubuntu) and target platform, the latest NVIDIA Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.5 and NVIDIA System Profiler 4.0), VisionWorks 1.6, cuDNN v7.0.5, Multimedia API v28.2, OpenCV 3.3.1, and TensorRT 3.0 GA. Please follow the available guide to Download and Install JetPack. We encourage all users to report feedback, bugs and suggestions to improve the workflow experience of future versions of JetPack. A feedback form is available here.

Release Highlights: L4T 28.2.1 Kernel is pre-configured to support Docker Support for ECC on Jetson TX2i

cuDNN v7.0.5 Grouped convolution without any API changes Support new CTC Loss Layer for RNNs

CUDA 9.0 Toolkit Fine grain control for synchronization and memory sharing control with EGLImage & EGLSync EGLStream Support on x86: seamless development on x86 for Jetson deployment NVRTC runtime compilation library for CUDA C++

NVIDIA System Profiler 4.0 Performance enhancements and bug fixes

Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.5 The Batch Histogram view can be used to visualize draw call buckets, based on primitive count Added theming support for the Tegra Graphics Debugger GUI In the API Inspector, you can now view query object results and conditional rendering results

OpenCV 3.3.1 OpenCV version 3.3.1 replaces OpenCV4Tegra, and includes neon and multi-threading optimizations for Jetson

Multimedia API v28.2 Buffer rotation and cropping Picture-in-picture support, demonstrated with new multi-camera sample

TensorRT 3.0 GA Support for TensorFlow models Up to 15% perf/W improvement for DL applications

Learn more about JetPack 3.2.1 JetPack release notes.

Read our guide to Download and Install JetPack.

Read Jetson TX2 Developer Kit product page.

Download the BSP and other software libraries directly at Jetson Download Center.

Product Features

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use the JetPack installer to flash your Jetson Developer Kit with the latest OS image, to install developer tools for both the host PC and Developer Kit, and to install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment. OS Image A sample file system derived from Ubuntu for Jetson Developer Kits. Libraries CUDA Toolkit for Host (Ubuntu with cross-development support)

CUDA Toolkit for Jetson

VisionWorks

OpenCV

cuDNN

TensorRT

Multimedia API Developer Tools Tegra Graphics Debugger A console-grade tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL 4.3-4.6, enabling developers to get the most out of the Jetson platform.

NVIDIA System Profiler A multi-core CPU PC sampling profiler that provides an interactive view of captured profiling data, helping improve overall application performance. Samples NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL Samples

Multimedia API samples

CUDA samples

VisionWorks Documentation Jetson Documentation

JetPack Documentation

System Requirements

Host Platform Requirements:

JetPack L4T 3.2.1 supports Ubuntu Linux x64 v16.04 on your host PC. Linux Ubuntu 14.04 on your host PC will also work, except OpenCV and VisionWorks will be unavailable for installation on the host PC A valid Internet connection and at least 10GB of disk space is needed for the complete installation of JetPack.



Target Platform Requirements:

A Jetson Developer Kit with Jetson TX2, Jetson TX2i, or Jetson TX1 module

Additional target requirements: USB Micro-B cable connecting Jetson to your Linux host for flashing. (Not included in the developer kit) To connect USB peripherals such as keyboard, mouse, and [optional] USB/Ethernet adapter (for network connection), a USB hub could be connected to the USB port on the Jetson system. An HDMI cable connecting the HDMI port on Jetson Developer Kit, which is connected to an external HDMI display. An Ethernet cable plugged into the on-board Ethernet port, which is connected to either a secondary network card on your Linux host or the same network router providing Internet access for the Linux host.



Support

