Jetpack 3.0 Release Notes

JetPack (the Jetson SDK) is an on-demand all-in-one package that bundles and installs all software tools required to develop for the NVIDIA® Jetson Embedded Platform (including flashing the Jetson Developer Kit with the latest OS images). JetPack includes host and target developer tools, APIs and packages (OS images, tools, APIs, middleware, samples, documentation including compiling samples) to enable developers to jump-start their development environment for developing with the Jetson Embedded Platform. The latest release of JetPack runs on an Ubuntu 14.04 Linux 64-bit host system and supports the latest Jetson TX2 Developer Kit, and continues to support the Jetson TX1 Developer Kit and the Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.

NVIDIA JetPack is offered free of charge, but requires NVIDIA Embedded Developer Program membership. Not a member? Join the Embedded Developer Program here.

Download * Install Guide Documentation

Note: An Ubuntu host PC is required to run the JetPack installer. It can flash and update software on a target Jetson device, but it cannot not run directly on that device. When no target device is present, the JetPack installer can still be used to update software on the host PC.

3.0

JetPack 3.0 includes support for the latest L4T BSP software packages for the Jetson TX2, Jetson TX1, and Jetson TK1 Development Kits. Automatically flash your Jetson Development Kit with the latest BSPs (L4T 27.1 for Jetson TX2, L4T 24.2.1 for Jetson TX1, and L4T 21.5 for Jetson TK1) and install the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson Embedded Platform. This package contains CUDA toolkit for the host (Ubuntu) and target (Jetson TX2, TX1, and TK1) platforms, latest NVIDIA Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.4, Tegra System Profiler 3.7 and PerfKit 4.5.1), VisionWorks 1.6, cuDNN v5.1, MM API v27.1, OpenCV 2.4.13 and GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11a with support for OpenGL 4.5 and OpenGL ES 3.2. We encourage all users to report feedback, bugs and suggestions to improve the workflow experience of future versions of JetPack. A feedback form is available here. Please follow the available guide to Download and Install JetPack. Release Highlights: Support for Jetson TX2 Developer Kit, Jetson TX1 Developer Kit, and Jetson TK1 Developer Kit . Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TX2 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r27.1 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu. Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TX1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r24.2.1 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu. Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TK1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r21.5 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu.

. VisionWorks 1.6

cuDNN v5.1

CUDA 8.0 (8.0.64) Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TX2 cross-development support

with TX2 cross-development support CUDA 8.0 (8.0.64) Toolkit for L4T r27.1

CUDA 8.0 (8.0.34) Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TX1 cross-development support

with TX1 cross-development support CUDA 8.0 (8.0.34) Toolkit for L4T r24.2.1

CUDA 6.5 (6.5.53) Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TK1 cross-development support

with TK1 cross-development support CUDA 6.5 (6.5.53) Toolkit for L4T r21.5

Tegra System Profiler 3.7 Various bug fixes and performance enhancements

Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.4 Stability improvements Various user interface bugs fixed

OpenCV4Tegra 2.4.13

Multimedia API v27.1

TensorRT 1.0 Learn more about JetPack 3.0 JetPack release notes.

Read our guide to Download and Install JetPack.

Read Jetson TX2 Developer Kit product page.

Read Jetson TX1 Developer Kit product page.

Read Jetson TK1 Developer Kit product page.

Download the BSP and other software libraries directly at Embedded Download Center.

Product Features

JetPack includes host (Ubuntu Desktop) and target (Jetson Developer Kit) developer tools, APIs, and packages (OS images, tools, middleware, samples, and documentation) for developing on the NVIDIA Jetson Embedded Platform. OS Images A sample file system derived from Ubuntu for Jetson Developer Kits. Libraries CUDA Toolkit for Host (Ubuntu with cross-development support)

CUDA Toolkit for Jetson on L4T CUDA 8.0 for Jetson TX2 Developer Kit. CUDA 8.0 for Jetson TX1 Developer Kit. CUDA 6.5 for Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.

VisionWorks

OpenCV4Tegra

cuDNN cuDNN v5.1 for Jetson TX2 Developer Kit. cuDNN v5.1 for Jetson TX1 Developer Kit. cuDNN v2 for Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.

Developer Tools Tegra Graphics Debugger A console-grade tool that enables debugging and profiling of applications using OpenGL ES 2.0-3.2 and OpenGL 4.2-4.5 core, plus many extensions, allowing developers to get the most out of the Jetson Embedded Platform.

Tegra System Profiler A multi-core CPU sampling profiler that provides an interactive view of captured profiling data, helping improve overall application performance. Samples NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL Samples Documentation Jetson Documentation

JetPack Documentation

System Requirements

Host Platform Requirements:

Ubuntu Linux x64 (v14.04) JetPack runs on the host Ubuntu x86_64 machine and sets up your developer environment and Jetson Developer Kit target via remote access. Note: A valid Internet connection and at least 10GB of disk space is needed for the complete installation of JetPack.

Target Platform Requirements:

Jetson Developer Kit USB Micro-B cable connecting Jetson to your Linux host for flashing. (Not included in the developer kit) To connect USB peripherals such as keyboard and mouse, a USB hub could be connected to the USB port on the Jetson system. An HDMI cable connecting the HDMI port on Jetson Developer Kit to an external HDMI display. An Ethernet cable plugged into the on-board Ethernet port, which is connected to either a secondary network card on your Linux host or the same network router providing internet access for the Linux host.



Support

We encourage all users to report feedback, bugs and suggestions to improve the workflow experience of future releases of JetPack. A feedback form is available here.

To access older versions of JetPack, please visit JetPack Archive.