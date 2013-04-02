Jetpack 2.3.1 Release Notes

JetPack for L4T (Jetson Development Pack) is an on-demand all-in-one package that bundles and installs all software tools required to develop for the NVIDIA® Jetson Embedded Platform (including flashing your Jetson Development Kit with the latest OS images). JetPack includes host and target development tools, APIs and packages (OS images, tools, APIs, middleware, samples, documentation including compiling samples) to enable developers to jump start their development environment for developing with the Jetson Embedded Platform. The latest release of JetPack runs on an Ubuntu 14.04 Linux 64-bit host system and supports both the latest Jetson TX1 Development Kit and Jetson TK1 Development Kit.

* JetPack runs on Ubuntu host systems only and can be run without a Jetson Developer Kit.

Note: JetPack does not support running directly on the L4T platform.

2.3.1

JetPack 2.3.1 for L4T includes support for the latest L4T BSP software packages for the Jetson TX1 and Jetson TK1 Development Kits. Automatically flash your Jetson Development Kit with the latest BSPs (L4T 24.2.1 for Jetson TX1 and L4T 21.5 for Jetson TK1) and install the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson Embedded Platform. An overview of Key Features is available here. We encourage all users to report feedback, bugs and suggestions to improve the workflow experience of future versions of JetPack. A feedback form is available here. Please follow the available guide to Download and Install JetPack. Release Highlights: Changes in this point release are relevant only to Jetson TX1. Included BSP, libraries, tools, etc., for Jetson TK1 remain unchanged from JetPack 2.3.1. Multimedia API v24.2.1 Caffe to TensorRT model conversion tool libargus samples AE, AWB, Bayer Average Map Video decode with TensorRT sample supports arbitrary batch size

Linux for Tegra 24.2.1 Multi-Camera support 10 & 12-bit sensor support White Point Correction Camera stability and performance improvements

Product Features

JetPack for L4T includes host (Ubuntu Desktop) and target (Jetson Development Kit) development tools, APIs, and packages (OS images, tools, middleware, samples, and documentation) for developing with NVIDIA® Tegra® on the NVIDIA Jetson Embedded Platform. OS Images A sample file system derived from Ubuntu for Jetson Development Kits. L4T 24.2.1 for Jetson TX1 Developer Kit

L4T 21.5 for Jetson TK1 Developer Kit Libraries TensorRT (GIE 1.0 RC) for Jetson TX1

cuDNN cuDNN v5.1 for Jetson TX1 Developer Kit. cuDNN v2 for Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.

CUDA Toolkit 8.0 for Host PC (Ubuntu with cross-development support)

CUDA Toolkit for Jetson CUDA 8.0 for Jetson TX1 Developer Kit. CUDA 6.5 for Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.

MM API 24.2.1 for Jetson TX1

VisionWorks 1.5

OpenCV4Tegra 2.4.13 Developer Tools Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.3 A console-grade tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL 4.3, OpenGL 4.4 and OpenGL 4.5, enabling game and graphics developers to get the most out of Tegra.

Tegra System Profiler 3.1 A multi-core CPU sampling profiler that provides an interactive view of captured profiling data, helping improve overall application performance.

PerfKit 4.5 A software library that provides access to OpenGL driver and GPU hardware performance counters. Samples MM API Samples

CUDA Samples

VisionWorks Samples

NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL Samples Documentation Jetson Documentation

JetPack Documentation

System Requirements

Supported Host Platform Requirements:

Ubuntu Linux x64 (v14.04) JetPack for L4T runs on the host Ubuntu x86_64 machine and sets up your development environment and Jetson Development Kit target via remote access. Note: A valid Internet connection and at least 10GB of disk space is needed for the complete installation of JetPack.

Target Platform Requirements:

Jetson Developer Kit (TX1 or TK1 based) USB Micro-B cable connecting Jetson to your Linux host for flashing. (Not included in the developer kit) To connect USB peripherals such as keyboard, mouse, and [optional] USB/Ethernet adapter (for network connection), a USB hub could be connected to the USB port on the Jetson system. An HDMI cable plugged into the HDMI port on Jetson Developer Kit, which is connected to an external HDMI display. An Ethernet cable plugged into the on-board Ethernet port, which is connected to either a secondary network card on your Linux host or the same network router providing internet access for the Linux host.



Support

To access older versions of JetPack, please visit JetPack Archive.