JetPack for L4T 2.3

JetPack for L4T (Jetson Development Pack) is an on-demand all-in-one package that bundles and installs all software tools required to develop for the NVIDIA® Jetson Embedded Platform (including flashing your Jetson Development Kit with the latest OS images). JetPack includes host and target development tools, APIs and packages (OS images, tools, APIs, middleware, samples, documentation including compiling samples) to enable developers to jump start their development environment for developing with the Jetson Embedded Platform. The latest release of JetPack runs on an Ubuntu 14.04 Linux 64-bit host system and supports both the latest Jetson TX1 Development Kit and Jetson TK1 Development Kit.

NVIDIA JetPack is offered free of charge, but requires NVIDIA Embedded Developer Program membership. Not a member? Join the Embedded Developer Program here.

* JetPack runs on Ubuntu host systems only and can be run without a Jetson Developer Kit.

Note: JetPack does not support running directly on the L4T platform.

2.3

JetPack 2.3 for L4T includes support for the latest L4T BSP software packages for the Jetson TX1 and Jetson TK1 Development Kits. Automatically flash your Jetson Development Kit with the latest BSPs (L4T 24.2 for Jetson TX1 and L4T 21.5 for Jetson TK1) and install the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson Embedded Platform. This package contains CUDA toolkit for the host (Ubuntu) and target (Jetson TX1 and TK1) platforms, latest NVIDIA Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.3, Tegra System Profiler 3.1 and PerfKit 4.5.1), VisionWorks 1.5, cuDNN v5.1, first production release of MM API v24.2, OpenCV 2.4.13 and GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11a with support for OpenGL 4.x and OpenGL ES 3.1. We encourage all users to report feedback, bugs and suggestions to improve the workflow experience of future versions of JetPack. A feedback form is available here. Please follow the available guide to Download and Install JetPack. Release Highlights: Support for both Jetson TX1 Developer Kit and Jetson TK1 Developer Kit . Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TX1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r24.2 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu. Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TK1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r21.5 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu.

. VisionWorks 1.5

cuDNN v5.1

CUDA 8.0 (8.0.34) Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TX1 cross-development support

with TX1 cross-development support CUDA 8.0 (8.0.34) Toolkit for L4T r24.2

CUDA 6.5 (6.5.53) Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TK1 cross-development support

with TK1 cross-development support CUDA 6.5 (6.5.53) Toolkit for L4T r21.5

Tegra System Profiler 3.1 OpenGL API and GPU workload batch trace Improved support for attach by PID (cleaner workflow) Bottom-up view now dynamically builds the tree as it is opened, reducing memory usage for situations where large amounts of call-stack entries are unresolved symbols. Vertical zoom slider Android M fixes Various bug fixes and performance enhancements

Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.3 The Range Profiler view can help you determine how sections of your frame utilize the GPU, and give you direction to optimize the rendering of your application. Added the Disable Depth Test and Disable Cull Face experiments Better support for multi-draw

OpenCV4Tegra 2.4.13

Multimedia API v24.2

Tensor RT (Formerly GIE 1.0RC) Learn more about JetPack 2.3 JetPack for L4T release notes.

Product Features

JetPack for L4T includes host (Ubuntu Desktop) and target (Jetson Development Kit) development tools, APIs, and packages (OS images, tools, middleware, samples, and documentation) for developing with NVIDIA® Tegra® on the NVIDIA Jetson Embedded Platform. OS Images A sample file system derived from Ubuntu for Jetson Development Kits. Libraries CUDA Toolkit for Host (Ubuntu with cross-development support)

CUDA Toolkit for Jetson on L4T CUDA 8.0 for Jetson TX1 Developer Kit. CUDA 6.5 for Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.

VisionWorks

OpenCV4Tegra

cuDNN cuDNN v5.1 for Jetson TX1 Developer Kit. cuDNN v2 for Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.

Developer Tools Tegra Graphics Debugger A console-grade tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL 4.3, OpenGL 4.4 and OpenGL 4.5, enabling game and graphics developers to get the most out of Tegra.

Tegra System Profiler A multi-core CPU sampling profiler that provides an interactive view of captured profiling data, helping improve overall application performance.

PerfKit A software library that provides access to OpenGL driver and GPU hardware performance counters. Samples NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL Samples Documentation Jetson Documentation

JetPack Documentation

System Requirements

Supported Host Platform Requirements:

Ubuntu Linux x64 (v14.04) JetPack for L4T runs on the host Ubuntu x86_64 machine and sets up your development environment and Jetson Development Kit target via remote access. Note: A valid Internet connection and at least 10GB of disk space is needed for the complete installation of JetPack.

Target Platform Requirements:

Jetson Developer Kit (TX1 or TK1 based) USB Micro-B cable connecting Jetson to your Linux host for flashing. (Not included in the developer kit) To connect USB peripherals such as keyboard, mouse, and [optional] USB/Ethernet adapter (for network connection), a USB hub could be connected to the USB port on the Jetson system. An HDMI cable plugged into the HDMI port on Jetson Developer Kit, which is connected to an external HDMI display. An Ethernet cable plugged into the on-board Ethernet port, which is connected to either a secondary network card on your Linux host or the same network router providing internet access for the Linux host.



Support

