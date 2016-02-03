JetPack 2.2 for L4T

Archived 03/02/2016

For the latest version of JetPack for L4T, please visit JetPack.

JetPack 2.2 for L4T includes support for the latest L4T BSP software packages for the Jetson TX1 and Jetson TK1 Development Kits. Automatically flash your Jetson Development Kit with the latest BSPs (L4T 24.1 for Jetson TX1 and L4T 21.4 for Jetson TK1) and install the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson Embedded Platform. This package contains CUDA toolkit for the host (Ubuntu) and target (Jetson TX1 and TK1) platforms, latest NVIDIA Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.2, Tegra System Profiler 2.6 and PerfKit 4.5.1), VisionWorks 1.4, first production release of cuDNN v5.0, OpenCV 2.4.13 and GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11a with support for OpenGL 4.x and OpenGL ES 3.1.

Please follow the available guide to Download and Install JetPack.

Release Highlights:

Support for both Jetson TX1 Developer Kit and Jetson TK1 Developer Kit . Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TX1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r24.1 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu. Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TK1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r21.4 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu.

. VisionWorks 1.4

cuDNN 5.0 Production Release

CUDA 7.0 (7.0.76) Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TX1 cross-development support

with TX1 cross-development support CUDA 7.0 (7.0.76) Toolkit for L4T r24.1

CUDA 6.5 (6.5.50) Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TK1 cross-development support

with TK1 cross-development support CUDA 6.5 (6.5.50) Toolkit for L4T r21.4

Tegra System Profiler 2.6 OpenGL API and GPU workload batch trace Vertical zoom slider Various bug fixes and performance enhancements

Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.2 New "Issues" column in the Events View to indicate warnings and errors in the captured frame User-defined rows in the scrubber can be customized to highlight where different shaders are used NVTX can now be used to construct ranges in their API stream that will show up in various Tegra Graphics Debugger views Added support for serializing a capture when using the GL_ARB_bindless extensions Added support for NV_bindless_multi_draw_indirect and glCreateShaderProgramvEXT

PerfKit 4.5.1 updated with TX1 support and various bug fixes.

updated with TX1 support and various bug fixes. OpenCV4Tegra 2.4.13

NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11a with L4T r21 support.

