JetPack 2.1 for L4T

Archived 03/02/2016

For the latest version of JetPack for L4T, please visit JetPack.

JetPack 2.1 for L4T includes support for the latest L4T BSP software packages for the Jetson TX1 and Jetson TK1 Development Kits. Automatically flash your Jetson Development Kit with the latest BSPs (L4T 23.2 for Jetson TX1 and L4T 21.4 for Jetson TK1) and install the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson Embedded Platform. This package contains CUDA toolkit for the host (Ubuntu) and target (Jetson TX1 and TK1) platforms, latest NVIDIA Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.1, Tegra System Profiler 2.5 and PerfKit 4.5), VisionWorks 1.2, first production release of cuDNN v4.0, OpenCV 2.4.12.3 and GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11a with support for OpenGL 4.x and OpenGL ES 3.1.

Please follow the available guide to Download and Install JetPack.

NVIDIA JetPack is offered free of charge, but requires NVIDIA Embedded Developer Program membership. Not a member? Join the Embedded Developer Program here.

Download * Install Guide Documentation

* JetPack runs on Ubuntu host systems only and can be run without a Jetson Developer Kit.

Note: JetPack does not support running directly on the L4T platform.

Release Highlights:

Support for both Jetson TX1 Developer Kit and Jetson TK1 Developer Kit . Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TX1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r23.2 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu. Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TK1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r21.4 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu.

. VisionWorks 1.2

cuDNN 4.0 Production Release

CUDA 7.0 (7.0.73) Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TX1 cross-development support

with TX1 cross-development support CUDA 7.0 (7.0.73) Toolkit for L4T r23.2

Tegra System Profiler 2.5 Support for automatic process launch. Support for CUDA Runtime and Driver API trace, and GPU Workload trace. Timeline tooltips update to show the thread blocked state call-stack NVTX (NVIDIA Tools Extensions) are now supported on 64-bit processes. Various performance and backtrace quality improvements, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.1 Support for NVTX Display a tag in the events view for ineffective glClear calls and redundant state changes Detect entirely out of viewport draw calls Scrubber UI improvements to highlight where certain shaders are used Ability to immediately capture the next frame after exiting replay Various performance improvements and bug fixes.

PerfKit 4.5 updated with TX1 support and various bug fixes.

updated with TX1 support and various bug fixes. OpenCV4Tegra 2.4.12.3

NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11a with L4T r23/r21 support.

Learn more about JetPack 2.1