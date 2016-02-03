JetPack 2.1 for L4T
Archived 03/02/2016
2.1
JetPack 2.1 for L4T includes support for the latest L4T BSP software packages for the Jetson TX1 and Jetson TK1 Development Kits. Automatically flash your Jetson Development Kit with the latest BSPs (L4T 23.2 for Jetson TX1 and L4T 21.4 for Jetson TK1) and install the latest software tools required to build and profile for applications for the Jetson Embedded Platform. This package contains CUDA toolkit for the host (Ubuntu) and target (Jetson TX1 and TK1) platforms, latest NVIDIA Developer Tools (Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.1, Tegra System Profiler 2.5 and PerfKit 4.5), VisionWorks 1.2, first production release of cuDNN v4.0, OpenCV 2.4.12.3 and GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11a with support for OpenGL 4.x and OpenGL ES 3.1.
Please follow the available guide to Download and Install JetPack.
NVIDIA JetPack is offered free of charge, but requires NVIDIA Embedded Developer Program membership. Not a member? Join the Embedded Developer Program here.
* JetPack runs on Ubuntu host systems only and can be run without a Jetson Developer Kit.
Note: JetPack does not support running directly on the L4T platform.
Release Highlights:
- Support for both Jetson TX1 Developer Kit and Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.
- Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TX1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r23.2 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu.
- Setup a NVIDIA Jetson TK1 Developer Kit using the included Linux for Tegra r21.4 image, a sample file system derived from Ubuntu.
- VisionWorks 1.2
- cuDNN 4.0 Production Release
- CUDA 7.0 (7.0.73) Toolkit for Ubuntu 14.04 x86 64-bit with TX1 cross-development support
- CUDA 7.0 (7.0.73) Toolkit for L4T r23.2
-
Tegra System Profiler 2.5
- Support for automatic process launch.
- Support for CUDA Runtime and Driver API trace, and GPU Workload trace.
- Timeline tooltips update to show the thread blocked state call-stack
- NVTX (NVIDIA Tools Extensions) are now supported on 64-bit processes.
- Various performance and backtrace quality improvements, bug fixes, and performance improvements.
-
Tegra Graphics Debugger 2.1
- Support for NVTX
- Display a tag in the events view for ineffective glClear calls and redundant state changes
- Detect entirely out of viewport draw calls
- Scrubber UI improvements to highlight where certain shaders are used
- Ability to immediately capture the next frame after exiting replay
- Various performance improvements and bug fixes.
- PerfKit 4.5 updated with TX1 support and various bug fixes.
- OpenCV4Tegra 2.4.12.3
- NVIDIA GameWorks OpenGL Samples 2.11a with L4T r23/r21 support.
Product Features
JetPack for L4T includes host (Ubuntu Desktop) and target (Jetson Development Kit) development tools, APIs, and packages (OS images, tools, middleware, samples, and documentation) for developing with NVIDIA?Tegra?on the NVIDIA Jetson Embedded Platform.
OS Images
A sample file system derived from Ubuntu for Jetson Development Kits.
Libraries
- CUDA Toolkit for Host (Ubuntu with cross-development support)
- CUDA Toolkit for Jetson on L4T
- CUDA 7.0 for Jetson TX1 Developer Kit.
- CUDA 6.5 for Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.
- VisionWorks
- OpenCV4Tegra
-
cuDNN
- cuDNN v4 for Jetson TX1 Developer Kit.
- cuDNN v2 for Jetson TK1 Developer Kit.
Developer Tools
-
Tegra Graphics Debugger
A console-grade tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL ES 2.0, OpenGL ES 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL 4.3, OpenGL 4.4 and OpenGL 4.5, enabling game and graphics developers to get the most out of Tegra.
-
Tegra System Profiler
A multi-core CPU sampling profiler that provides an interactive view of captured profiling data, helping improve overall application performance.
-
PerfKit
A software library that provides access to OpenGL driver and GPU hardware performance counters.
Samples
Documentation
- Jetson Documentation
- JetPack Documentation
System Requirements
Supported Host Platform Requirements:
- Ubuntu Linux x64 (v14.04)
JetPack for L4T runs on the host Ubuntu x86_64 machine and sets up your development environment and Jetson Development Kit target via remote access. Note: A valid Internet connection and at least 10GB of disk space is needed for the complete installation of JetPack.
Target Platform Requirements:
- Jetson Developer Kit (TX1 or TK1 based)
- USB Micro-B cable connecting Jetson to your Linux host for flashing.
- (Not included in the developer kit) To connect USB peripherals such as keyboard, mouse, and [optional] USB/Ethernet adapter (for network connection), a USB hub could be connected to the USB port on the Jetson system.
- An HDMI cable plugged into the HDMI port on Jetson Developer Kit, which is connected to an external HDMI display.
- An Ethernet cable plugged into the on-board Ethernet port, which is connected to either a secondary network card on your Linux host or the same network router providing internet access for the Linux host.
Support
