NVIDIA Alpamayo is a state-of-the-art family of open Vision Language Action (VLA) models that works alongside the open-source AlpaSim simulator and physical AI open datasets. This complete, open toolchain is designed to accelerate the next generation of autonomous vehicles (AVs), using human-like reasoning to handle complex, long-tail driving scenarios more safely and efficiently.

Evaluate in a High-Fidelity Closed-Loop: Deploy the model directly into the AlpaSim framework and the physical AI open datasets . Benchmark your experimental AV applications against real-world metrics like minADE and AlpaSim scores .

Fine-Tune and Distill: Take advantage of the Alpamayo model’s 10B parameters as a teacher to fine-tune and distill into smaller, run-time capable models.

Build Interpretability Into Driving: Move beyond "black-box" path planning by generating human-readable reasoning traces that explain why a vehicle makes specific decisions in complex, "long-tail" scenarios.

NVIDIA Alpamayo 1 gives you a powerful foundation for building "thinking" autonomous systems by bridging chain-of-thought reasoning with precise trajectory planning . As an open research foundation built on NVIDIA Cosmos™ Reason , you can use this model to:

Alpamayo Tools

Alpamayo 1 is now available on GitHub and Hugging Face, and a subset of the data used to train and evaluate the model is available in the open NVIDIA physical AI dataset. NVIDIA has also released the open-source AlpaSim framework to evaluate Alpamayo 1.

