NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud Benchmarking gauges training and inference performance across AI workloads and platforms, accounting for chips, cloud platforms, and application configurations.

How NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking Works

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking analyzes real-time metrics across GPU configurations and environments, with ready-to-use benchmarking templates and on-demand benchmarking for custom workloads. Baseline performance results for comparison are provided via interactive dashboards.

Specifications:



- Scaling analysis from 8 to 2,048 GPUs

- Precision comparisons: FP8 versus BF16

- Support for popular AI frameworks and models

- Performance data across NVIDIA NeMo™ framework versions



Example of improved metrics gained over time derived from NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking results.