NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking

NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud Benchmarking gauges training and inference performance across AI workloads and platforms, accounting for chips, cloud platforms, and application configurations.

How NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking Works

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking analyzes real-time metrics across GPU configurations and environments, with ready-to-use benchmarking templates and on-demand benchmarking for custom workloads. Baseline performance results for comparison are provided via interactive dashboards.

Specifications:

 - Scaling analysis from 8 to 2,048 GPUs
 - Precision comparisons: FP8 versus BF16
 - Support for popular AI frameworks and models
 - Performance data across NVIDIA NeMo™ framework versions

Introductory Blog

NVIDIA DGX Cloud introduces ready-to-use templates and recipes to benchmark AI platform performance.

Benchmark Recipes

The Benchmarking Collection provides an easy path to reproduce the latest performance results for deep learning workloads.

Explainer Blog

Discover how NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking accurately measures performance in real-world environments and identifies optimization opportunities in AI training and inference workloads.

Get Started With NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking

Benchmark AI Workloads

Understand end-to-end platform performance and learn best practices for cluster sizing and workload optimization with NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking.

Benchmarking Recipes

Deploy ready-to-use benchmarking templates across any cloud platform. Leverage NVIDIA’s performance baselines to compare expected performance across precisions and scales.

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking Starter Kits

See how well your own environment performs: log into NGC; select a model; download the container, benchmarking recipes, and dataset scripts; and launch to obtain throughput results.

Benchmark Recipe for Meta Llama 3.1 70B

Understand end-to-end platform performance and learn best practices for cluster sizing and workload optimization with DGX Cloud Benchmarking.

Benchmark Recipe for NVIDIA NeMo Megatron

This recipe contains information and scripts to produce training performance results of the NVIDIA NeMo Megatron workload.

Benchmark Recipe for xAI Grok-1 314B

This recipe contains information and scripts to produce performance results for the Grok1 314B training workload.

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking Learning Library

Techblog

NVIDIA-Optimized Code for Popular LLMs

NVIDIA AI Foundation Models and Endpoints

Learn tips to generate code, answer queries, and translate text on Llama, Kosmos-2, and SeamlessM4T with NVIDIA AI Foundation Models.

Tutorial

How to Deploy a NIM in 5 Minutes

NVIDIA NIM

NVIDIA NIM™ is a set of easy-to-use inference microservices for accelerating the deployment of foundation models on any cloud or data center.

Model

Try NVIDIA NIM APIs

NVIDIA Build

Explore leading open models built by the community, optimized and accelerated by NVIDIA’s enterprise-ready inference runtime.

Video

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Create

NVIDIA DGX Cloud

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Create is a high-performance, fully managed AI training platform that provides optimized accelerated computing clusters on any leading cloud and access to NVIDIA experts.

Techblog

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Serverless Inference

NVIDIA DGX Cloud

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Serverless Inference simplifies deploying AI workloads across multiple regions with seamless auto-scaling, load balancing, and event-driven execution.

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking FAQ

Ethical AI

NVIDIA believes Trustworthy AI is a shared responsibility, and we have established policies and practices to enable development for a wide array of AI applications. When downloaded or used in accordance with our terms of service, developers should work with their supporting model team to ensure this model meets requirements for the relevant industry and use case and addresses unforeseen product misuse.

For more detailed information on ethical considerations for this model, please see the Model Card++ Explainability, Bias, Safety & Security, and Privacy Subcards. Please report security vulnerabilities or NVIDIA AI Concerns here.

