NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking
NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud Benchmarking gauges training and inference performance across AI workloads and platforms, accounting for chips, cloud platforms, and application configurations.
How NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking Works
NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking analyzes real-time metrics across GPU configurations and environments, with ready-to-use benchmarking templates and on-demand benchmarking for custom workloads. Baseline performance results for comparison are provided via interactive dashboards.
Specifications:
- Scaling analysis from 8 to 2,048 GPUs
- Precision comparisons: FP8 versus BF16
- Support for popular AI frameworks and models
- Performance data across NVIDIA NeMo™ framework versions
Benchmark Recipes
The Benchmarking Collection provides an easy path to reproduce the latest performance results for deep learning workloads.
Get Started With NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking
Benchmark AI Workloads
Understand end-to-end platform performance and learn best practices for cluster sizing and workload optimization with NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking.
Benchmarking Recipes
Deploy ready-to-use benchmarking templates across any cloud platform. Leverage NVIDIA’s performance baselines to compare expected performance across precisions and scales.
NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking Starter Kits
See how well your own environment performs: log into NGC; select a model; download the container, benchmarking recipes, and dataset scripts; and launch to obtain throughput results.
Benchmark Recipe for Meta Llama 3.1 70B
Understand end-to-end platform performance and learn best practices for cluster sizing and workload optimization with DGX Cloud Benchmarking.
Benchmark Recipe for NVIDIA NeMo Megatron
This recipe contains information and scripts to produce training performance results of the NVIDIA NeMo Megatron workload.
Benchmark Recipe for xAI Grok-1 314B
This recipe contains information and scripts to produce performance results for the Grok1 314B training workload.
NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking Learning Library
