Retrieval-Augmented Generation



NeMo provides microservices that simplify generative AI deployment, allowing organizations to connect LLMs to their enterprise data sources:



NVIDIA NeMo Retriever, a collection of generative AI microservices, enables organizations to seamlessly connect custom models to diverse business data and deliver highly accurate responses. NeMo Retriever includes world-class information retrieval with the lowest latency, highest throughput, and maximum data privacy, letting organizations make better use of their data and generate business insights in real-time.



The NVIDIA RAG LLM Operator makes it easy to deploy your RAG application into production. The operator deploys RAG pipelines, developed using NVIDIA’s example workflows, into production without rewriting any code.

