CV-CUDA Early Access

CV-CUDA is an open source library that enables developers to build highly efficient, GPU-accelerated pre- and post-processing pipelines in cloud-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) imaging and computer vision (CV) workloads. With a specialized set of CV and image processing kernels that are hand-optimized for performance on data center GPUs, CV-CUDA assures that your processing pipelines built with these kernels are being executed to deliver a much higher throughput across the entire complex workload. CV-CUDA can offer greater than 4x throughput improvement for the end-to-end pipeline thus significantly lowering cloud computing cost and energy consumption. CV-CUDA offers easy integration into C/C++, Python, and interfaces to common Deep Learning (DL) frameworks like PyTorch.

CV-CUDA Early Access Developer Application: