CUDA Python provides uniform APIs and bindings for inclusion into existing toolkits and libraries to simplify GPU-based parallel processing for HPC , data science, and AI.

CuPy is a NumPy/SciPy compatible Array library from Preferred Networks, for GPU-accelerated computing with Python. CUDA Python simplifies the CuPy build and allows for a faster and smaller memory footprint when importing the CuPy Python module. In the future, when more CUDA Toolkit libraries are supported, CuPy will have a lighter maintenance overhead and have fewer wheels to release. Users will benefit from a faster CUDA runtime!

Numba, a Python compiler from Anaconda that can compile Python code for execution on CUDA-capable GPUs, provides Python developers with an easy entry into GPU-accelerated computing and a path for using increasingly sophisticated CUDA code with a minimum of new syntax and jargon. With CUDA Python and Numba, you get the best of both worlds: rapid iterative development with Python and the speed of a compiled language targeting both CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs.