Your GPU Compute Capability

Are you looking for the compute capability for your GPU, then check the tables below. You can learn more about Compute Capability here.

NVIDIA GPUs power millions of desktops, notebooks, workstations and supercomputers around the world, accelerating computationally-intensive tasks for consumers, professionals, scientists, and researchers.

Get started with CUDA and GPU Computing by joining our free-to-join NVIDIA Developer Program.

Learn about the CUDA Toolkit

Learn about Data center for technical and scientific computing

Learn about RTX for professional visualization

Learn about Jetson for AI autonomous machines

If you have an older NVIDIA GPU you may find it listed on our legacy CUDA GPUs page

Click the sections below to expand